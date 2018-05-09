Tributes are flowing for Kiwi musician Carl Perkins, who died today following his diagnosis of bowel cancer.

The House of Shem singer and guitarist died two weeks after undergoing surgery.

"A true pioneer and champion of reggae music here in Aotearoa," posted the Foundation NZ Reggae page as news of his death spread. "This loss weighs."

Wh.M.T.W.A.M - A.O.P.H.M.Ae Kua ngu nei te korokoro tui, kua hinga nei te totara haemata, hoki atu ra ki o matua tupuna,... Posted by HOUSE OF SHEM on Tuesday, 8 May 2018

Formed in Whanganui in 2005, House of Shem have released three albums of roots and reggae-inspired music together and have performed alongside UB40 and Ziggy Marley.

Carl was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in February, 2017 and told he had months to live.

Over the years a lot of us have looked up to this man and we will look to the heavens now everytime we listen to House... Posted by FOUNDATION on Tuesday, 8 May 2018

RIP Carl Perkins. Love to all whānau and @houseofshem. We lost a legend. — Chip Matthews (@chipmatthews) May 9, 2018

A Give A little Page was set up to help his family fund "alternative treatments".

"The emotional impact this has had on Carl and his family has been huge, and also places a huge financial burden on future plans," the Give A Little page said.

"However, with Carl's determination and positive outlook we are seeking alternative treatments, which have proven successful results, but come at a hefty cost.

The page raised more than $10,000. He is survived by his wife and five sons.