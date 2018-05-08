Taylor Swift posted what looked to be a very private note to social media on Tuesday.

The white stationary with black writing and a dog sticker on the back of the envelope was from her arch enemy Katy Perry, who the blonde Look What You Made Me Do singer has been feuding with for a staggering six years according to DailyMail.

Katy Perry's apology letter to Taylor Swift. Photo / Instagram

Swift - who is about to go on her Reputation tour - wrote 'Thank you Katy' in red with pink hearts over the photo of the letter, and showed part of the writing.

It was difficult to see what Katy wrote but it looks like it said, 'I've being doing some reflecting on our miscommunications and though feelings between us .... would to clear the air ...deeply sorry for.'

Advertisement

This comes almost one year after Perry said she wanted to 'finish' their feud.

The singers have been embroiled in a feud since Taylor claimed the Bon Appetit singer stole three of her backing dancers from her Red tour in 2012.

In 2014, Taylor released the single Bad Blood, which was believed to be about her feud with Katy, and the star has seemingly retaliated with single Swish Swish, which is also reportedly about their battle.

Perry, who dates Orlando Bloom, said in 2017, 'Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it.'

And Katy claims she 'tried to talk' to the blonde beauty about the feud some time ago, but claims she 'wouldn't speak' to her.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty

Katy added: 'She wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I'm like "OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you wanna deal with it?"'

The hitmaker admits that her single Swish Swish is a direct 'reaction' to Taylor's, as she says the star has to learn about 'the law of cause and effect'.

She continued: 'But, what I wanna say is that I'm ready for that B.S. to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there's going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma.'

But Katy doesn't want to fight with Taylor any longer, as she believes that women need to come together in order to 'heal the world'.

Speaking to James Corden during an episode of The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special in 2017, Katy said: 'I think personally that women together, not divided, and like none of this petty s***.

'Women together will heal the world.'

Taylor has also been fighting with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.