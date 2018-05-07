How does a woman with 15 Grammy Awards and more than 50 million album sales celebrate a landmark birthday? By fulfilling a girlhood dream, if the photographs from Adele Adkins' birthday party are anything to go by.

Adkins turned 30 on Saturday, and marked the occasion by what she called "entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie".

The singer cut a considerable dash as Rose DeWitt Bukater (played by Kate Winslet), the First Class passenger and leading lady of James Cameron's record-breaking film whose cinematic romance with Third Class ragamuffin Jack Dawson captured the hearts of millions in 1998.

Adkins, who is famously publicity-shy, shared a few photographs from the evening on her Instagram account, saying the evening was "the best night of my life", and thanking her friends and family for coming.

Clearly, no expense had been spared on the event, which took place in a venue with a staircase similar to that on board the fateful ship, but with an added dance floor.

Few other photographs have emerged from the evening, suggesting that guests had been encouraged to refrain from sharing details of the party online – or perhaps they were just having too much fun.

Adkins would have been nine when Titanic was released in cinemas, going on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time with a global box office taking of more than $2 billion, but she has seemingly never lost her affection for the film.

In 2016, she wished Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Jack, good luck ahead of his Best Actor Oscars victory with a reference to the film:

Good luck Leo! Everyone loves you because you're the best. Meet me at the clock anytime bruv X pic.twitter.com/buPmIdhYyo — Adele (@Adele) February 28, 2016

Adkins' love of Celine Dion was also boosted by the film. The two stars met in January, and Adkins chose to wear a Titanic-themed fan shirt for the occasion.