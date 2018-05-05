The 27-year-old basketball player was said to be staying in a hotel in Ohio, Cleveland, after video footage emerged online last month of him appearing to kiss a mystery woman in a night club in New York City while the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was heavily pregnant.

However, after weeks of working through their relationship, the sportsman is believed to have moved back in to the family home in Cleveland so that he can help his girlfriend - whose family all live in Los Angeles - care for their three-week-old daughter True.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday. Photo / Getty

A source told People.com "Tristan is now living back with Khloe and their child in his Cleveland home, although travelling frequently due to the NBA playoffs. She's [Khloe] focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan."

It was rumoured that the couple - who have been together since 2016 - had managed to work through their differences after Khloe changed her mind about moving back to Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old beauty is doing everything she can to ensure they can work as a family and she recently disabled the comments on all of the photographs she's posted of her and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on her Instagram account.

She's also deleted the comments - many of which contained abuse aimed at Tristan - that fans have left on their photos since the cheating scandal came to light last month.

She's also wiped all the comments that had been left on the announcement post she shared when her baby daughter arrived into the world.

Alongside a photo of her house covered in pink balloons, she wrote at the time: "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True! [sic]"

However, many fans were quick to make their opinions heard and began questioning on the sweet shot why Khloe had allowed her baby to take Tristan's surname.