The third night of Dancing with the Stars is done and dusted and fans were certainly not disappointed with the action that took place on the dance floor before the first elimination night tomorrow.

Competition so far is tight with Naz Khanjani, Chris Harris and Zac Franich all first equal tonight, topping the leader board with 24 points. In second place is Jess Quinn on 23 and Shavaughan Ruakere is in third at 21 points.

This week's theme is 'Top 40 Hits'. Eight of the twelve Kiwi celebrity contestants danced tonight, the others being Roger Farrelly, Samantha Hayes and Marama Fox.

Judges Rachel Winter, Julz Tocker and Camilla Sacre-Dallerup scored the eight contestants and their dance partners as follows:

• Naz Khanjani - 24 points

• Zac Franich - 24 points

• Chris Harris- 24 points

• Jess Quinn - 23 points

• Shavaughan Ruakere - 21 points

• Samantha Hayes - 18 points

• Roger Farelly - 16 points

• Marama Fox - 14 points

If you have no idea who the judges actually are, we did some sleuth work this week on the mysterious trio for you.



Tonight's highlights included Naz dancing the tango after suffering from a cold this week.

Dancing to 'Outside' by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding in a saucy Spanish inspired dress.

#dwtsnz WOW NAZ CAN DANCE 😂😂 — Caitlin Sorensen (@caitlin462003) May 6, 2018

"The chemistry that Tim and I have is actually real" says Naz about her dance partner, but later assured viewers that their relationship is "strictly dancing."

"You had attitude, fire and character... and you kept connection the whole time" said judge Julz.

News anchor Samantha Hayes took to the dance floor with a red flapper-style dress and danced the samba, which she said was "right at the very edge of her comfort zone."

In her pre-dance interview she was in tears saying it was all "blood, sweat and tears in training."

She danced to Sia's track 'Cheap Thrills' and her feedback from judges wasn't the best.

Samantha Hayes performing a Samba. Photo / Three

Cancer survivor Jess Quinn was leading the top of the DWTS leaderboard last week and took to the floor dancing the quick step in a shimmery blue playsuit.

Quinn's song was by Kygo called 'It Ain't Me' and the judges loved it.

"Jess, you are such a breath of fresh air, I actually forget you have an added challenge because you move so seamlessly" says judge Rachel White.

That was awesome, Jess! You are a natural! #DWTSNZ — Christina (@chrissiecee) May 6, 2018

Shavaughan Ruakere danced the ramba with her dance partner Enrique, also known as 'Shavrique' to a Sam Smith song.

Shav and her partner are 🔥🔥🔥 #DWTSNZ — Stephanie D'Souza (@stephdsouzaa) May 6, 2018

"You belong on the dance floor girl, it's really beautiful to see" says Julz.

NZ Bachelor star Zac Franich was called a ' bit of a quasimodo ' last week by judges but this week he really tried to prove them wrong.

He danced a waltz to a beautiful slow Ed Sheeran song and had two of the three judges give him a standing ovation.

Marama Fox danced the cha-cha in a blue polka dot frock and she admits it "was faster than I thought it would be."

'Feels' by Calvin Harris was the song of choice and she says "my skinny little white boy can dance, but I am still the boss."

I love how Marama puts it all out there, where others are holding back. She's having a great time! #dwtsnz — Malcolm Rees-Francis (@Pno_nwa) May 6, 2018

"Unfortunately compared to the other dancers tonight, this is not up to standard," says Rachel White.

Julz also said she messed up her timing.

So harsh on Marama!! #dwtsnz — M E R M A I D M A R Y 🧜‍♀️ (@themermaidmary) May 6, 2018

Cricketing legend Chris Harris danced the foxtrot and he thinks it's "quite romantic."

Harris danced to 'Dancing On My Own' by Robyn in a silky black waist coat with his partner Vanessa and the judges thought it was 'emotional.'

"I would be completely safe being led around the floor by you... really good job," says judge Camilla.

That was good by Chris! #dwtsnz — Lauren (@Rugbynerd) May 6, 2018

Rachel White said Harris showed the "best footwork in the competition so far."

Rocking radio host Roger Farrelly was last but not least tonight on DWTS dancing the cha-cha to a Bruno Mars track.

Sporting a bowler hat, silk leopard shirt and gold chains, Farrelly's fans on Twitter were not sure about his outfit.

#DWTSNZ

Not sure who Roger is but who the hell is dressing him. — Helonwhls (@Helonwhls2) May 6, 2018

"Solid gold entertainment" says judge Rachel.

Last week a battle started brewing between rival networks TVNZ and Three.

Both stations have launched new local reality shows in the 7pm timeslot on Sunday night, with plenty at stake.

Survivor NZ appeared on TVNZ 2 last Sunday, while Three kicked off the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

According to Nielsen ratings, Three comfortably won last Sunday with its 90-minute debut of Dancing With the Stars.

It nabbed 213,469 viewers in the 25-54 age bracket. In comparison, Survivor NZ pulled 119,013 viewers.

DWTS continues tomorrow night at 7.30pm.