Job interviews gone wrong ...

1.

Went for a job as a florist as a teenager. "I'm quite small and so the owner kept telling me I'd struggle lifting the buckets filled with water and flowers. He then gave me a tour and showed me the storeroom, told me to pick up a bucket to get an idea of how heavy it was. Since he had kept going on about it I severely overestimated how heavy the bucket would be and basically flung it above my head and drenched us both in icy water and flowers."

2. Went for a job as a receptionist at a tattoo shop. "Showed up in a full suit while the interviewer was in jorts and a tank top. We sat on big inflatable exercise balls in a small room and he asked me super-random questions I wasn't prepared for (what's your spirit animal?, tell me the dirtiest joke you know?, what's the weirdest thing you've bought on Amazon?). In a different setting it would've been a cool interview but I was overdressed, unprepared, and my brain froze so it didn't work out."

3. Went for a job as a waitress. "The restaurant owner was interviewing me and the first question he asked was: "Are you a crier?"

Define it ...

In Rolling Stone magazine singer Janelle Monae says she identifies as pansexual: "Being a queer black woman in America ... someone who has been in relationships with both men and women ... I read about pansexuality and was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with too'. I'm open to learning more about who I am." According to the Oxford English Dictionary, pansexuality "encompasses all kinds of sexuality; not limited or inhibited in sexual choice with regards to gender or practice". Miley Cyrus came out as pansexual in 2015, making the distinction to perceived limitations of the label bisexual. The terms dates back to the 1900s when it conveyed the idea that the "sex instinct" is the underlying motivation for all behaviour.

Speaking same language in the air

In 2001, the International Civil Aviation Organisation decided that English would be the standardised language of air travel, and issued a directive that stated that all aviation personnel — pilots, flight crews, and air traffic controllers — must pass an English proficiency test. Not only must applicants know the appropriate aviation terminology in English, they must also be able to understand English instructions via radio, with no facial cues to prompt them. They must develop as benign an accent as possible, so they are "intelligible to the aeronautical community".