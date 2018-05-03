You probably started this story to read about a certain fight scene, and we'll get there shortly. But first, we need to talk about behinds. Yes, that kind.

In the individual character posters Marvel Studios released in April to promote Avengers: Infinity War, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are each featured looking off into the distance with their backs angled toward the camera. The pose shows off their - ahem - assets, a delightful gender-swapped version of how Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) appeared in artwork for the original Avengers film. Hurrah, equality!

We can debate whether butt-shot parity is the best way to work toward this goal - we're kidding, it's not - but this just goes to show that Marvel is trying. Really, guys, they are. As proof of the studio beginning to treat its female characters properly, we look to a fight scene toward the end of Infinity War.

As the Avengers fight Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his alien army in Wakanda, his "child" Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) descends upon an isolated Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Proxima, fulfilling her villainous remarks quota, points out that Wanda is all by herself, and we prepare ourselves for the worst. Until Natasha dramatically announces, "She's not alone." Natasha and Okoye (Danai Gurira) help their fellow hero fight, and Wanda eventually uses her magic to stop Proxima from killing Natasha by flinging the alien into one of the giant tanks rolling around.

Advertisement

Teamwork makes the dream work, as they say.

Aside from it determining Proxima's fate, the brief scene is noteworthy for its complete lack of men. Infinity War is a big ol' testosterone fest, and many of the touted crossovers involve two or more male characters: Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The humour often relies on the men competing to appear dominant, aiming to impress women like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) or take charge of plans.

That this particular fight scene takes place in Wakanda is fitting, given the praise Black Panther received for its depiction of women. The Dora Milaje are fierce warriors, and their general, Okoye, puts her duty to protect her country and King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) first.

T'Challa's sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), also plays an important role in Infinity War. She is the only one with the ability to extract the Mind Stone from Vision (Paul Bettany) without destroying him, something even acclaimed scientist Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) cannot do.

But Black Panther and Infinity War are exceptions. Marvel has faltered in the past by limiting its female characters' screen time or burdening them with relationships that don't make that much sense. Before Age of Ultron made the chemistry between Natasha and Bruce incredibly clear, she was briefly positioned as a love interest of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and then Steve. Natasha is a strong, complex character on her own - hopefully something we'll get to see more of in her stand-alone film.

It is debatable whether Wanda's relationship with Vision hinders her story line. It makes most of her Infinity War scenes about his well-being, but her feelings for him actually make the film's climax all the more powerful. As Thor's bold arrival in Wakanda emphasises, the Avengers have varying levels of strength. Wanda ranks high on the list, and she, similar to Shuri, is the only one who can accomplish the task of destroying the Mind Stone. It makes perfect sense that she defeats Proxima.

Olsen does take issue with her character's appearance, as she recently told Elle magazine. Her ideal Scarlet Witch costume would "just not be a cleavage corset", she said. "I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them - Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit."

Thompson's character was mysteriously absent from Infinity War. Valkyrie, a former warrior, boldly speaks her mind and defies what we often expect of female characters with her heavy drinking habits. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi called her the "female Han Solo" of his film, which ends with her on the same ship as Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). She is nowhere to be seen in Infinity War, so she either died with the other Asgardians or survived off-screen.

Perhaps Valkyrie will make a surprise appearance in the next Avengers movie alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, to whom Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) puts in a distress call during an Infinity War post-credits scene. Larson will be the first woman to ever top-line a Marvel film, a decade into the MCU's existence. Finally, a woman will receive the treatment she deserves.