The ongoing slow-motion Kanye West trainwreck continued today, with the antagonistic rapper dropping by the offices of tabloid news site TMZ for a bizarre live broadcast.

Speaking to interviewers who seemed unsure of how to handle the increasingly unstable star, West declared that America's dark history of African-American slavery was in fact a "choice" by those who were held as slaves.

"For 400 years? That sound like a CHOICE. Like, you was there for 400 years, and it's all of y'all? It's like we're mentally in prison. I like the word 'prison', because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It's like, slavery — holocaust. Holocaust — Jews, slavery is blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race - blacks and whites being one race," he ranted.

Whatever you think of West's recent political 180 (elsewhere in the same interview he enthused: "I just LOVE Trump, that's my BOY!"), the statement "slavery was a choice" couldn't go unchecked.

Advertisement

Later on, as West prowled the TMZ offices on camera, he asked those present if they agreed with him.

"Do you feel that I'm being free and I'm thinking free?" he asked.

Silence — until one TMZ staffer, Van Lathan, stood up from his desk.

"I actually don't think you're thinking anything. I think what you're doing right now is actually the absence of thought," Lathan told the star.

"Kanye, you're entitled to your opinion, but there is fact and there is real-life consequence to everything you just said. While you are making music and living the life you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives," Lathan continued.

"We have to deal with the marginalisation that has come from 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a CHOICE. Frankly, I'm disappointed, I'm appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that's not real."

Kanye approached Lathan to try to hug it out, but he wasn't having it.

"Bro, you've got to be responsible, man. Your voice is too big," he told West.

Watch the full interaction below:

West's sudden dismissal of slavery was a step too far for many already burned by his controversial social media antics of the past week:

I don’t have the energy for nonsense but Kanye saying slavery was a choice reiterates my previous statements about how dangerous his trite, shallow ramblings are. He is not a free thinker. He is a free moron who doesn’t read. Do not @ me. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 1, 2018

I've gotten more upset than I imagined over the last couple of days hearing people throw around the word "lynching" and this "slavery was a choice" shit because I cannot understand knowing even a FRACTION of the horrors black people have been through and being so disrespectful. — KB (@KaraRBrown) May 1, 2018

Kanye is a dangerous caricature of an “free thinking” black person in America. Frankly, I am disgusted and I’m over it. Also (I can’t believe I have to say this): Slavery was far from a choice. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 1, 2018

One of the saddest things about Kanye’s comment is that the “slavery was a choice” line is an ancient argument, deployed in the past and present in defense of white supremacy.



This is not “free-thinking.” That’s not a statement steeped in “love,” “empathy,” and “freedom.” No. — Leah Wright Rigueur (@LeahRigueur) May 1, 2018

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” said @kanyewest. I’m glad that @VanLathan was there to rebuke this ignorance in person. More than any psychological help, Kanye needs to read a book. Several, in fact. https://t.co/FSkhMrN5MG — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 1, 2018

Kanye really said slavery was like switching off twitter notifications tho — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 1, 2018

West backtracked on his slavery statements in a series of tweets following his latest backlash:

to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

They cut out our tongues so we couldn't communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

Elsewhere in his TMZ interview, West revealed he became addicted to opioids after having liposuction.

"Two days before I was in the hospital I was on opioids," he said.

"I was addicted to opioids. I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y'all. I got liposuction because I didn't want y'all to call me fat like y'all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married."

In another interview this week, West spoke about the incidents that he believes led to his 2016 mental breakdown.

West said the infamous "moment" he stormed the stage while Taylor Swift was accepting an MTV Award in 2009 led to radio stations ditching his music and affecting his career.

He also pointed to Kim Kardashian's robbery, the fashion world deriding him after a disastrous New York Fashion Week show, and the drudgery of being on tour, as major factors.

"Fear, stress, control, being controlled, manipulation like being a pawn in the chess piece of life. Stressing things that like create validation that I didn't need to worry about as much and just the concept of competition and being in competition with so many elements at one time," West said.

"On a race against time, your age, you're getting old. A race against popularity on the radio: [DJ] Khaled got this song, Drake got this song on the radio, it's playing to death but Saint Pablo ain't playing. I could take the whole interview talking about [this]."

He claimed that US radio stations stopped playing his songs after the Taylor Swift "moment".

"Ever since the Taylor Swift moment it has never been the same, the connection with radio. Like whatever powers that be, it was much harder after that," he said.