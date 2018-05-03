He picked his blind date up off the floor as soon as he met her, burnt her false eyelashes using a candle, then admitted he could have been a porn star.

After the date, they wrestled in the street.

Meet Romeo - yes, his name really is Romeo - who seemed to hit it off with fellow wrestler Shani when they met for an erratic blind date on last night's episode of First Dates NZ.

Romeo and Shani on First Dates NZ.

First, the teetotal athlete picked Shani up - literally. Then he took off his jacket and showed her his biceps.

"Have a feel," he offered, as he flexed at the dinner table.

Then Romeo said this: "I got offered to be a porn star once ... I want to model to show people you can live a healthy life, but I don't want to show my ding-a-ling."

Yes, he used the word, "ding-a-ling". To describe his penis.

Shani enjoys the view on First Dates NZ.

Despite his gross flirting, Shani, 23, seemed somewhat impressed by Romeo's antics.

Until, that is, he used a cheesy pick-up line on her.

"Do you believe in love at first sight?" he asked, waving his fork in front of his face. "I fell in love ... with this meat."

Romeo shows off his sense of style on First Dates NZ.

Romeo entered the post-date interview expecting to get a second date with Shani, but his luck had run out.

"This has been the most weirdest date I've ever been in," declared Shani. "Lots of crazy things going on."

Wisely, she said: "I just want to be friends. I do want to see you again, it's just, yeah, not a weird ass date."

The date ended with the pair pretend-wrestling outside, then swapping Instagram handles.

Daniel and Jessica on First Dates NZ.

Romeo wasn't the only one to have his heart broken last night as Daniel declared that yes, he'd love to go on another date with fellow muso Jessica.

"My love life is a bit of a sad story," the band front man and engineering student had declared during their dinner together.

"I've been accused of attempting to find drama ... for songs. I write a lot about loneliness and solitude."

Jessica seemed interested and even enjoyed reading through his lyric notebook. But she turned down the opportunity for a second date, saying their conversation had been too one-sided.

But she did offer to write some songs with him. Just not in the key of love.

James and Jovarna share a hand-hug on First Dates NZ.

Elsewhere, student radiographer James had his heart broken by nurse Jovarna after an extremely sarcastic date that was as dry as sandpaper.

"I guess I would like to see you again," said James. Was he serious? Who knows. He was so sarcastic.

"I would say I would like to see you again, but more as a friend," said Jovarna. She too was a fan of sarcasm. But not in this moment.

She taught James how to "hand hug", then hand-hugged him goodbye.

Thankfully, the episode wasn't a completely loveless affair with wedding videographer Thomas and Taupo pilot Esther hitting it off.

"If she walked in with curly hair, I would melt to the ground," declared Thomas, who proceeded to do just that when Esther showed up.

Thomas and Esther on First Dates NZ.

However, there was one tense moment when Esther asked Thomas her deal-breaking question: "Are you Christian?"

"Yes," replied Thomas. They said yes to a second date, and the Christians walked off arm-in-arm.