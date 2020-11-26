New Zealand music festival Northern Bass shames scalper who tried to scam concert-goers

Northern Bass has sent a staunch message to those trying to rip people off after publicly outing a scalper on social media. Photo / Supplied

You know it's music festival season when your social media accounts are flooded with friends and strangers attempting to sell tickets.

While some are keen to get any type of money back after realising they can't go, scalpers are taking advantage of punters wanting tickets to sold-out festivals.

But one New Zealand festival has sent a staunch message to those trying to rip people off after publicly outing a scalper on social media.

One brazen person attempted to sell his Northern Bass tickets for close to $200 over what he paid.

The man claimed he paid $500 for his ticket and was attempting to con potential buyers by selling it at the fake retail price.

"Paid $500, looking for what I paid for at least," the man wrote in a ticket resale group.

The man tried to tell people his ticket cost $500. Photo / Facebook

The man's attempt at scamming punters caught the eye of Northern Bass, who publicly responded to his request, exposing his lies and cancelling his ticket.

Northern Bass then came back with receipts for his purchase, showing he had only paid $330.

"We have cancelled your order and refunded your ticket as you are in breach of the festival terms and conditions in attempting to sell your ticket for more than your paid for it (Order ID 1521979 for $330.54)," Northern Base wrote.

That's when Northern Bass stepped in, outing the scalper for his lies. Photo / Facebook

Their response received hundreds of likes and comments, with festival-goers praising the event organisers for exposing the scalper and cancelling his ticket.

Northern Bass don't usually offer refunds unless the event is cancelled, but has taken the step to in this case.

Those wanting to sell their Northern Bass tickets should do so via Ticket Fairy.

This year's Northern Bass festival runs from December 29, 2020, through to January 1, 2021.

This year's lineup includes L.A.B, Shapeshifter, The Upbeats, Ladi 6, P-Money and more.