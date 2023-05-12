TV host and comedian Melanie Bracewell. Photo / Getty Images

After a two-year wait, the New Zealand International Comedy Festival is back in Auckland and Wellington. The NZ Herald will review some of the top shows throughout the festival, so make sure you check back here for all the latest on our local comedy stars.

Melanie Bracewell - Forget Me Not

Comedian and writer Melanie Bracewell won the Billy T Award in 2018. Since then she’s won the Director’s Choice Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2021, and that same year she became the co-host of her own television show in Australia - The Cheap Seats, and after seeing her new comedy show Forget Me Not, you won’t be surprised why Melanie is such success story, and well on her way to stardom.

The show is a perfect blend of comedic anecdotes of daily situations any person can relate to, asking the big question of “how will people remember me from this experience” married with great one-liners and superb improvised lines drawn from responding to audience interactions.

One of Melanie’s anecdotes draws from her experience of buying a weighted blanket to help with stress and getting to sleep. She explains that getting out of bed is already difficult - “I don’t need to bench press before I start the day”.

Despite her fame and notoriety, her stories are well-grounded and sure to be relatable for many people. Mel speaks about the time she accompanied her late grandfather to get his eyes tested by an optometrist. Despite the occasion, her grandfather still wanted to drive them there. Mel explains the comedy of errors that resulted in finding out her grandfather was losing his sight. The optometrist declared “I think we’ve seen enough”, to which Mel replied aptly “you’ve seen enough, my grandfather sees bugger all”.

But Mel’s greatest strength as a comedian is her ability to employ Chekhov’s gun, whereby every detail and element of her stories are tied up at the end of the show. As an audience member, there’s nothing greater than a full-circle moment.

Melanie Bracewell is without a doubt one of our greatest exports. An international act, born right out of New Zealand. Make haste and see a star in the making.

Forget Me Not is on Auckland May 12, Wellington 13 and Christchurch May 27. Reviewed by Joseph Coughlan.

Australian comedian Frankie McNair. Photo / Supplied.

Frankie McNair – Relax Your Knees

Australian comedian Frankie McNair is here to perform a “silly show”. Whether that’s showcasing the “erotic” side of Canberra public artworks The Sky Whale and The Big Powerful Owl, comparing the explosiveness of various whoopie cushions or explaining why an 8-year-old’s go-to dance battle move is doing the splits multiple times.

As absurd as much of Relax Your Knees is (McNair says the joy this show has brought them has scuppered their plan to quit comedy), the hour-long set is anchored by an openness and willingness to share an often-discombobulated life.

Unsure about becoming a parent McNair sees that becoming a fun (AKA divorced aunt) is the path that they’re expected to fall into. In an effort to prove their wide performance range McNair showcases with utter glee the multitude of aunts they could evolve into; from the murderous to judgmental, an extremely important aunt or even Aussie sketch group Aunty Donna.

McNair grapples with reality vs expectation when it comes to polygamy. Their idealised version of Frankie is some sort of polygamous hippie with the vocal idiosyncrasies of Liza Minnelli. However, the version that tries to open up a relationship is confused and jealous but willing to drive their partner to a date to save face.

Presentation and expectation are also on display in the often-glossy world of dating reality dating shows. McNair shares that they once applied for semi-polygamous battle royale The Bachelor. The fact that the long application process was filled out, in a car, on a smartphone and demanded confirmation that McNair was of sound mind (they were not) amplifies the disconnection between the glossy TV matchup madness and singles flicking through their phone trying to find a match.

In this fun, joyful show New Zealanders may also get the chance to learn that the concept of a flat is truly baffling compared to sharehouses, and that Bindi is a semi-common name even outside of Australia Zoo. McNair is a talent to watch.

Frankie McNair – Relax Your Knees is on at Q Theatre Cellar on March 10-13th. Reviewed by Shaun D Wilson.



