Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Netflix horror show: How the streaming giant lost the plot

12 minutes to read
Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice. Photo / Netflix

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice. Photo / Netflix

Daily Telegraph UK
By Ben Woods and Anita Singh

At the time, it was hailed as a seismic moment for the movie industry. After years of fighting to be taken seriously, Netflix triumphed on the most traditional field of them all.

Its drama, Roma,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.