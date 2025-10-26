Nelly Furtado has decided to stop performing and turn her attention to 'other creative' projects. Photo / Getty Images

Nelly Furtado has decided to stop performing and turn her attention to 'other creative' projects. Photo / Getty Images

Nelly Furtado is stepping back from performing “for the foreseeable future”.

The I’m Like a Bird hitmaker feels now is the time to switch her focus to “other creative and personal endeavours” as she embarks on the “next phase” of her life.

In a lengthy Instagram post to mark her 25th anniversary of her debut album Woah, Nelly!, she explained: “I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life”.

“I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career. I’ll identify as a songwriter forever.”

Noting the resurgence in her music thanks to TikTok, she said: “To have so many people rediscovering my music has been surreal and joyful. It’s been so fun embracing this opportunity, getting out on stages again and seeing up close, the true lasting power of good music. It’s made me really believe in magic.”