Nelly’s last performance was at Munich’s Superbloom Festival in August.
Thanking her fans and those who helped her achieve her “pop dreams”, Nelly went on: “I’m grateful for all the years of fun, community and wonder. Endless gratitude to anyone who has ever listened and vibrated with my music and attended any of my shows. I love you and your open hearts.
“I deeply thank all of those who have worked so hard to help me make my pop dreams come true on a creative and organisational level. I thank all my brilliant collaborators and loyal champions.
“I also wish, to the new generation of artists, many years of fruitful and passionate performance.”
The 46-year-old star posted a throwback picture from the start of her career and a video of her performance at Berlin’s Citadel Music Festival this summer.
“The second slide is me in Berlin this summer finally understanding what receiving flowers means.
“Thank you and goodnight!
Nelly."