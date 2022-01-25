This combination photo shows Neil Young and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan. Photo / AP

Neil Young has demanded his music be removed from Spotify because it is "spreading" Covid-19 vaccine misinformation.

The legendary musician has requested - via an online letter to his record company he then deleted - his music be taken down because the streaming platform is "spreading fake information about vaccines" through some of its properties, citing comedian Joe Rogan's podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' as an example.

In the letter - which was shared by Rolling Stone - the 76-year-old singer/songwriter stated: "I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform. They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.

"I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule."

Rogan, 54, has come under fire many times throughout the ongoing pandemic due to comments he has made about coronavirus on his podcast.

Earlier this month, 270 doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals and professionals addressed an open letter to Spotify expressing their concerns about the medical misinformation being shared by Rogan on his show, which reaches 11 million listeners.

Neil Young has accused Spotify of spreading misinformation. Photo / Getty Images

They requested the streamer "establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform" and said the popular show had a "concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the Covid-19 pandemic".

They argued that the company had a "responsibility" to minimise the falsehoods stemming from their service.

It read: "Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy."

This is not the first time Young has wanted to take his songs off the streaming service.

In 2015, he removed most of his back catalogue from Spotify - and their competitor Apple Music - citing concerns over sound quality.