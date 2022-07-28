Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie both got their starts on Neighbours. Photos / Getty Images

After nearly 40 years, Australian soap Neighbours is preparing to air its final episodes. The decision was made in March to end the show, which has launched the careers of many now-household names, after UK broadcaster Channel 5 pulled its production funding.

A launching pad for the likes of Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie and the Hemsworth brothers, several former famous cast members have been confirmed to make appearances before Ramsay St residents close their doors for good.

While the final episodes will air for overseas viewers this week, New Zealanders who watch Neighbours on TVNZ have until September 1 to keep enjoying the antics of Ramsay St.

The final episodes promise to make for particularly special viewing, as several former cast members reveal they've filmed scenes for the show's finale.

These include Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who are returning as Scott and Charlene after leaving the show in the 80s.

Oscar nominee Margot Robbie is expected to appear as Donna Freedman, and singer Delta Goodrem will also be back as Nina Tucker, a character she last played in 2002.

Goodrem has previously paid tribute to the show, saying on Instagram its cancellation was "truly the end of an era".

"[Neighbours] was a true school of the industry for so many people's paths, including mine!"

Guy Pearce also returned to Australia to film scenes as his former character, Mike Young, for the finale, according to Digital Spy.

"I'm an incredibly nostalgic person anyway so I've always wanted to step back onto the show at some stage and of course with the sad news that the show is finishing, it seemed like the appropriate time.

"Thankfully I was planning a trip back home anyway, so it just worked."

Decades of storylines

Neighbours has reached nearly 9000 episodes over the past 37 years and the residents of Ramsay St have certainly been busy during that time.

According to ABC News, the cast has clocked up 63 weddings, 20 births and 68 deaths, including shootings and a plane crash.