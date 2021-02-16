Naked Attraction contestant escorted from set after becoming 'too excited'

WARNING - Mature content

The host of raunchy dating game show Naked Attraction has lifted the lid on one of the most embarrassing moments ever recorded.

Show contestants pick a prospective partner based only on their naked bodies, revealed one portion at a time from the ground up.

Host Anna Richardson asks probing questions as the contestant mulls over the six sets of genitalia on offer.

And although it's not all about "boobs and balls", Richardson said the naked part is a big part of the series.

On the Andy Jaye Podcast, Richardson revealed one particular embarrassing moment that led to one person being escorted off stage.

She revealed there is a battle over the temperature of the room.

"The boys always want the studio to be warm, and they're all doing that crafty tug behind the pods because they want their manhood to look their very best.

"They're always fiddling and touching…whereas the girls want the studio to be freezing because they want their boobs to look their very best."

Contestants strip off in the hope of finding a date. Photo / Channel 4

While on stage, the contestants are placed in pods, where a screen will slowly rise to show each body part to their prospective partner.

But the moment got a little much for one bloke who got a little too excited.

"So our lovely floor manager, Dave, had to go 'come on' and just had to escort him off the floor for a little while, just to calm down.

"And then he was brought back onto set."

Richardson added: "It all happens. Boys being boys – you can't control your anatomy, can you? So, there's been a little bit of excitement."

It's not the first eye-opening moment on the show.

A self-described 23-year-old virgin was so overwhelmed by the naked women in front of him, he momentarily walked off set.

Brian introduced himself "a 23-year-old virgin that likes fine food, fine wine, culture and classical music".

But he seemed to be in way over his head as the partitions concealing his six potential matches were lifted halfway.

"You do realise that you're about to look at six fannies?" Richardson asked the visibly nervous Brian.

It appears he was not – one look at six women's naked lower halves and he was making excuses to leave.

"Sorry, I need a moment. Can I have a little moment …" he said, walking off stage.

Away from the cameras, Brian could heard telling a producer: "It is overwhelming. In a good way. Perhaps I needed this, but I need to let it sink in just a bit."

He eventually returned, telling his potential dates, "Thank you for your patience ladies, I just needed a moment. I'm as ready as I can be."