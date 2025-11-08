It’s usually eggs on toast at home to be honest, but I did cop a Brekky Pie from Pie Rolla‘s on K Rd the morning after a night out and can confirm these are the perfect hangover cure.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

An outdoor table at Bivvaco in the sunshine is pretty hard to beat.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Auckland Art Gallery always works a treat.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Can’t go past a nightcap at 605 Morningside Drinkery. They’re always happy to welcome in late-night stragglers and have an amazing range of beers on tap.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Daily Bread on Ponsonby Rd. Perfect temperature and it’s exactly the same, every time.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Gonna have to rep my local here – Te Atatū Fisheries – I adore the owner and he only serves fresh fish, which he collects from the market each morning. Go for the crumbed snapper and a scoop of crinkle-cut fries. Delish.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Staying local (you can see I don’t get out much), I love taking my dog Billie for a run around the Te Atatū Peninsula walkway. It’s got trails, beach crosses and views back across the city.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Powerstation hands down! I’ve been to many a venue, both here and abroad and there’s nothing quite like an intimate show with an international headliner at the Powerstation. There have been so many highlights, from Ryan Adams (2009) and The National (2011), to MJ Lendermann and Alex G just this year. The sound, the vibe, it’s everything you could ask for.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’ve found a couple amazing items at Tatty’s on Ponsonby Rd recently. One being a maroon cardigan for myself and also a vintage Tommy Hilfiger white denim jacket for my daughter.

Mark Kelliher is the producer of Life on a Loop, playing at Q Theatre from November 11-16. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.qtheatre.co.nz/shows/life-on-a-loop