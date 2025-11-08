Advertisement
My Secret Auckland: Theatre producer Mark Kelliher shares his favourite places in the city

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Mark Kelliher is the producer of Life on a Loop, playing at Q Theatre from November 11-16.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, producer Mark Kelliher takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Long Bay. I’ve only been once but will be venturing again this summer after our family had

