Te Ohorere Williams performs in Auckland Theatre Company and Te Pou Theatre’s production of Hyperspace by Albert Belz.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, opera singer Te Ohorere Williams takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Campbells Bay Beach on the North Shore. I live locally in the area and I love that it’s not as busy as other beaches can be. It also feels like a mini escape away from the city life, so you’ll often find me on a morning walk along the beachside pathway too.

Favourite brunch spot?

Ozone on the weekend for their gluten-free seasonal pancakes. I absolutely love pancakes for breakfast but finding a place that does gluten-free ones can be difficult. I have had a gluten intolerance for more than eight years, so I am always on the hunt for the best options. Ozone’s pancakes are fluffy but have a crispy and buttery outside and they serve them with a seasonal sweet topping which is a treat. It is also a great place during the week to do some mahi and admin over breakfast.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Ooh, a very difficult question. My top place would be Pici in St Kevin’s Arcade. A warm cosy pasta bar that is perfect for catching up with friends. They make their own gluten-free buckwheat pasta, which tastes incredible. My favourites are their cacio e pepe and vongole pasta. Finish with their olive oil cheesecake and it is a perfect night. Honourable mentions would be Tokki and INCA.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

When whānau are here to visit it is always a family affair, which is awesome. If it’s in the summer, it would be a little tour around my favourite Auckland beaches: Campbells Bay, Muriwai, and Minniehaha. Add in a little picnic too. In winter, I love taking friends over to Waiheke. It isn’t as busy at that time of year and you get to enjoy the beautiful scenery and a little calm moment on the ferry at the same time.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Always my number one spot to finish a dinner is Duck Island. When I first tried their salted chocolate brownie ice cream I was obsessed, as it reminded me of a brownie ice cream I once had as a kid. My favourite now is the pecan butterscotch. But if it was something a little later in the evening, Cafe 39 is a great spot to finish a night out. They have great cocktails plus they sometimes have a little smooth jazz on or someone playing the sax, which is even better to see out the night.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I’m very non-committal when it comes to coffee but I do love the taste of it, so I have a couple of favourite spots. Holy Shot in Takapuna is a local favourite but Red Rabbit does a delicious coffee spritz. It’s espresso with an orange slice and sparkling water. Initially, I was very apprehensive but it is very refreshing on a hot morning.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I have recently found Fishsmith in Herne Bay. They do a very good GF fish and chips, The batter is light and crispy but not too heavy and their fish is always very fresh.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The Okura track in Long Bay is a nice long two-hour track. It is coastal so you get to enjoy some stunning seaside views along the way too. I am a big walker and this one on a cloudy day is perfect for a venture out to escape the CBD for a moment.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Wine Cellar just off from Whammy Bar is a lovely gem of a spot. I love that it is so intimate and you get to have more of an immersive experience when you are listening to some new or experimental music. My friends often play there so it is cool to be able to support them as much as I can. Next, I’ll be seeing my two lovely friends Jack Page supported by ANASETASIA, who is doing a solo show there soon. I love to bring friends there too, as you always get to hear and experience new sounds that you have never heard before.

