My Secret Auckland: Te Aihe Butler shares his favourite spots in the city

Te Aihe Butler is the Sound Designer for Heartbreak Hotel, playing 28 November – 2 December at Q Theatre. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, sound designer and musician Te Aihe Butler takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Cremorne Reserve is a mean quiet spot just along the corner from Herne Bay Beach. Not a great spot for sunbathing but at high tide the water gets deep super fast - good for a quick swim after mahi.

Favourite brunch spot?

Holly’s Cafe in New Lynn! Munching a piece of K-bread on a Saturday morning is the one.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I don’t go to dinner with friends, I go to Sneaky Snacky on Karangahape Road by myself to decimate two whole doughnut burgers (no one needs to see that).

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Grey Lynn Park. A beautiful spot to get thrashed in a game of basketball by a group of teenagers.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

The vibe at Northern Line Bar & Social is truly unmatched. Especially when they have Tekken running on the TV.

Favourite place to get coffee?

605 Morningside Drinkery. Emlin, the barista, will give you the full run-down on how the Warriors will go all the way this year.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Bamboo Garden Takeaway on Titirangi Rd. Honestly not the best fish nor chips, but the aunty who runs the place is just so charming, y’know?

Favourite trail for a hike?

Te Pane o Mataoho aka Māngere Mountain. For those who don’t actually want to go on a hike (me), but want a decent hīkoi with some amazing views of the city.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Hollywood Avondale. West is best, don’t @ me.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Recently got a great deal on a camera from a nice lady in Parnell through FB Marketplace. Technically still Auckland?

Te Aihe Butler (Ngāti Porou) is an award-winning sound designer, musician and producer from Te Whanganui-a-Tara. He also works as Kaiwhakahaere Pāhorangi (Podcast Manager) at The Spinoff, and occasionally performs as a member of The Modern Māori Quartet. Butler is the Sound Designer for Heartbreak Hotel, playing November 28 – December 2 at Q Theatre. https://www.qtheatre.co.nz/shows/heartbreak-hotel







