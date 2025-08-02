Blue on Franklin Rd. This hidden gem has incredible European-inspired dishes and a lively atmosphere.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Coco’s Cantina on K Road. This restaurant is always bustling with people, and the indoor/outdoor seating makes it the perfect spot to go with a big group of friends, no matter the time of year.

Favourite place to take a visitor?

To the top of North Head. Not only do you get an amazing lookout back to the city, but the view out across the harbour is incredible.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I’m not too much of a night owl, so usually I’m tucked up in bed with a cup of peppermint tea.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Beau deli! Great coffee, great food and friendly staff, can’t get much better.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Fishsmith in Herne Bay. This cosy fish and chip shop is perfect for a midwinter meal and the perfect takeaway for a picnic on Herne Bay beach just down the road in summer.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I love Rangitoto. Hop on the ferry and, once you arrive, head up to the crater. It’s a great day trip and the views from the top are stunning.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Auckland Town Hall. This space caters to performances of all kinds, whether that be dance, acoustic, orchestral, operatic or ensemble, it’s got it all. Equally as good would have to be the Holy Trinity Cathedral: not only is it an acoustic treat as an audience member, but such a special space to perform. It is made for music.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Any local market. I love the Grey Lynn farmers’ market for fresh produce or, if you have the chance, to head up north to the Matakana Saturday markets.

Olivia Forbes joins the Auckland Opera Studio and Friends of Holy Trinity Cathedral for a Grand Opera Gala at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell, on Friday, August 8. Book tickets at aucklandoperastudio.co.nz