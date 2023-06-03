Shadon Meredith plays Cornwall in Auckland Theatre Company’s forthcoming production of King Lear. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Shadon Meredith takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

Enclosure Bay, Waiheke. This bay is more for the little adventurer and explorer. It was great for us to get away from Waiheke’s touristy spots when we lived there with our [now] 7-year-old son Arlo. Tide in, tide out, Enclosure Bay had many curios to discover. Head around the rocks to the right during low tide and you might find a secret beach.

Favourite brunch spot?

Lebanese Grocer, Pitt St. My uso Elie Assaf opened this little gem at the beginning of this year. If you are looking for seriously authentic, delicious food and cool conversation vibes (especially from the head chef) this is the place to be. Soujok pita is one of my fave go-to’s.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Blue Breeze, Ponsonby. My wife and I have a deep love of Asian and Southeast Asian food and though this place is well known, it delivers consistently on a yummy menu, tropical atmosphere, and lush cocktails and mocktails. We’ve had lots of great times with friends here. Shitake and eggplant mapo tofu is a beautiful vegan take on its original meat form.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Man O’ War Bay, Waiheke. When people think of Waiheke, I don’t think they realise how big the island actually is, that’s where Man O’ War Bay comes into effect. It takes about 45 minutes from Matiatia Wharf and really shows the landscape from suburbia, beaches, and tussock, across hilly farmland and gravel roads into a pōhutukawa-forested bay. While being a natural, stunning destination place, you’re in even more luck as Man O’ War Vineyards also provides a casual lunch experience where you can take your dog too.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Duck Island icecream, Ponsonby. I am a year and a half into my life sober journey so my nights out look a bit different to how they used to be. I now look for great food and great sweet treats to “nightcap” with. Duck Island has a flavour called vegan peanut butter cookie dough; you can thank me later!

Favourite place to get coffee?

Honey Bones, Grey Lynn. One of the best locals in Grey Lynn. Casually classy and the HB team are super friendly, not only good coffee but amazing food plus a great place to take your lappy and write a script or two. Green pea pancake with an oat chai latte is my go-to here.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Try It Out - Vietnamese in Ōtāhuhu. The owner of Lebanese Grocer took me here last year and I had a hard time putting this place down as I wanted to keep it a secret but, alas, sharing is caring. Try It Out has an amazing authentic stock that they have kept going since opening. Anything on their delicious menu sends you straight to Vietnam.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Matiatia Walk on Waiheke. Waiheke is full of amazing walks. Matiatia Walk is within walking distance upon arrival on the ferry. This walk gives you views back to the city and also a tussock coastal landscape with some cool art sculptures to look at.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Civic Theatre. I like its ode to history, its pakiwaitara. Grand and epic in its scale. I love being in the Civic or The Wintergarden when it’s filled with music.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Go Jo - Recycled Boutique Fashion, New Lynn. My wife found a great second-hand blue denim jacket for me from Go Jo. I go there when I’m looking for a specific vintage piece. Their curation is pretty cool and their prices are pretty reasonable too.

Shadon Meredith plays Cornwall in Auckland Theatre Company’s forthcoming production of King Lear which opens on June 13.







