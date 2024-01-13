My Secret Auckland: Sculptor Natalie Guy’s favourite spots in the city

Natalie Guy is an Auckland-based sculptor who will be exhibiting at Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf from February 24 to March 24 on Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, sculptor Natalie Guy takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

My dog loves to swim and paddleboard with us, so in summer all-day dog-friendly beaches like St Leonards on the North Shore are handy for a swim and paddle boarding out from Murray’s Bay is a nice way to explore the quiet coves nearby with the dog. Closer to home we often go for an early morning or late afternoon dip at Ladies Bay which is nice and deep whatever the tide.

Favourite brunch spot?

Florets Bakery in Grey Lynn makes the best wholemeal sourdough and has a nice range of condiments that are frequent additions to a homemade brunch.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Spanish-leaning Alma in the CBD is fantastic and where I often go for celebrations. Wonderful tapas and sharing plates, an interesting chilli Bloody Mary and a great range of sherries.

Favourite place to take a visitor?

From the diverse maunga of Tāmaki Makaurau you can get many different perspectives on the city. My favourites; Maungarei Mt Wellington, Ōhinerau Mt Hobson and Māngere Mountain involve a good walk as well as interesting views. To get to know the cultural beat of the city, a visit to Auckland Art Gallery and then a walk to K Rd with stops at St Paul St Gallery and Artspace and the nearby dealer galleries is a must.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

On the back deck with friends around the fire.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Daily Bread does nice strong decaf oat.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Catch-a-Fish in Parnell is reliable and a bonus is that the Rose Gardens are right opposite them, so it’s easy to pick up your F&C, cross the road and choose to eat either among the flowers, overlooking Judges Bay or watching the busy port in action. Also good for wild cat spotting.

Favourite trail for a hike?

As much of the Hūnua and Waitākere Ranges are closed due to kauri dieback, we have recently been exploring other parts of the city. Churchill Park in Glendowie, which is a large working farm, was a new find and has the bonus that you can continue on to Karaka Bay and it’s good for dogs on leash.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Much of my summer will be spent on Waiheke Island as I install my sculpture, The Staircase, and attend events associated with Sculpture on the Gulf 2024. For me this is an amazing venue for a working gig and for visitors it is an amazing venue to view contemporary sculpture while strolling the beautiful Waiheke headland.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

The SPCA Op Shop in Kūmeu. This friendly op shop is close to my studio and it’s where I browse and take unneeded clothes. Lovely staff, dog friendly and supporting a very good cause.

Natalie Guy is an Auckland-based sculptor who will be exhibiting her work at the 20th year anniversary of the world-renowned outdoor sculpture exhibition, Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf fromFebruary 24 to March 24 on Waiheke Island.



