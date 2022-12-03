My Secret Auckland: Santa reveals his favourite spots in the city

Farmers Santa Parade in central Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

With only three weeks to go until Christmas, Santa took time out of his busy schedule to share his favourite spots in Auckland.

Coming from the Northern Hemisphere it’s a real treat to trade the snow for the sand. I like to take a quick getaway to Long Bay, where I get to enjoy Tāmaki Makaurau’s spectacular beach vibes. Of course, a barbecue is always a must and Long Bay has plenty of space to bring the elves along for a much-deserved break.

Favourite restaurant?

All of us North Pole residents can’t go past raw fish. In Auckland, Tanuki’s on Queen St serves up Sashimi which reminds me of home. When Mrs Claus and I are feeling a little bit fancy we like to head over to Azabu in Mission Bay to enjoy some beautiful sunsets, food, and cocktails. When we’re homesick, Goldie on Dominion Rd does an amazing roast that reminds us of colder days by the fireside.

Favourite place to go for a sleigh ride to?

I love to take a ride over the city at night and see the Sky Tower and Auckland Harbour Bridge both lit up, especially when they’re lit up in my favourite colours, red and green!

Favourite cafe?

If I’m in Manukau or Remuera, Moustache is a must for my milk and cookie fix all year round while I wait for the treats left out on Christmas Eve. Their cookie pies are unbeatable, my personal favourite is the Nutella, and I always make sure to take a few home with me to share with the reindeer.

Favourite fish and chips shop?

When I’m working up an appetite while chimney hopping, I can’t beat a good fish-n-chip feed from The Seafood Collective in Mt Eden. Run by a couple that work tirelessly to serve up the freshest in town, these are people that are most definitely on the nice list.

Favourite trail for a hike ?

As I’m flying across the night sky, I am always drawn to Rangitoto and the Summit Track walk, which boasts the world’s largest pōhutukawa forest. I do love a tree dressed in red and after the indulgence of Christmas lunch I’m all about a hike – but not one that’s longer than 2 hours. 7km is perfect for a tired Santa.

Favourite place to shop for Christmas gifts?

I can’t go past a Farmers red dot sale if I’m in town, and let’s face it, the Farmers Santa Parade is the highlight of my pre-Christmas social calendar. I also like to get along to one of Auckland’s fantastic Christmas-themed markets, such as the St Heliers Community Centre Christmas Market, to get the perfect homemade gift. The elves may help me out with presents for kids all around the world, but someone’s got to get them a present too after all!

Favourite place to see Christmas lights?

It goes without saying that Franklin Rd is always a highlight! Getting to sneak out and enjoy all the houses decorated in festive delights and seeing all the families out getting into the Christmas spirit really puts me in the festive zone. MOTAT also have a spectacular dreamland of lights with plenty of entertainment and music to keep kids of all ages happy.

Favourite spot to go on Boxing Day (once all the hard work is done)?

After the biggest day of the year is over, Mrs Claus and I like to have a well-deserved sleep-in before we take the reindeer out to see their friends at the Auckland Zoo. Open 364 days a year, this is a highlight of our trip, and the cafe rolls a mean icecream, which Rudolph loves to lick straight out of the cone.

We reached Santa for his answers via the good people behind the Farmers Santa Parade, which was held in Auckland last week.











