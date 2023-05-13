Leki Jackson-Bourke is the assistant producer of the Pacific Dance NZ Festival, running from the 1-16 June 2023. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, playwright Leki Jackson-Bourke takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

My favourite beach in Auckland is Waiuku. I love the drive out there, there’s plenty of parking and the views are stunning. It’s an easy and accessible place for a good swim.

Favourite brunch spot?

Blue Rose Cafe in Sandringham is my favourite place for brunch. They have something for everybody with their Pasifika-inspired menu. Whenever I’m on keto I like to go to Blue Rose because they’re the only ones who serve the “luau omelette”, which is basically an omelette with taro leaves and coconut cream.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Easy pick for me. I’m an Italian lover, so Gina’s Italian always hits the spot.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The night markets. There’s a whole range of things to buy and see and foods from every corner of the world. The night market really is a special place.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Home!

Favourite place to get coffee?

My favourite place to get coffee from is Olaf’s in Mt Eden. Can’t go wrong with an almond croissant.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

A tough one, there are so many good spots in Auckland. But of course I’m going to be biased and say that South Auckland has the best fish and chips and my local fish and chip shop is the best. Massey Rd, Māngere - that’s where it’s at.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Mercer loop.

Favourite venue for a gig?

There’s no place like home - the Māngere Arts Centre.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I don’t know the name of the shop, but it’s a small second-hand shop next to the ZooKeepers Son in Royal Oak. I’ve bought so many good things from there.

