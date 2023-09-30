New Zealand pianist Somi Kim is an associate of the Royal Academy of Music in London.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, pianist Somi Kim takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

I love walking along Takapuna Beach. Being a shore girl, I have so many fond memories there. You’ll find me there on most Tuesday evenings in the summer with a wrap from Fatimas before heading to quiz nights at Florrie McGreals. Our team is called Quizimodos — if you do quiz nights in Takapuna I’m sure you would have heard of us!

Favourite brunch spot?

Williams Eatery in Wynyard Quarter hits the spot for me — it’s minimalist, clever and imaginative — simple food served with a twist. I love the vibe there, it’s always buzzing on the weekends. Their seasonal menu changes so hurry and make sure you try their crumpet before it disappears — you will not regret it.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

The best hidden gem on the shore is Cave a vin in Milford. It’s like a little escape to Provence. Chilled, cosy and intimate with a fantastic natural wine list and top-notch food. One of my favourite evenings there ended with about eight of us digging into a hot skillet cookie covered in creamy home-made icecream. But shhh … it’s the kinda place you don’t want to tell too many people about!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I recently took my best friend from America for a stroll up Maungawhau (Mt Eden), and he loved it as much as I did. There’s no better place to enjoy iconic views across Tāmaki Makaurau with a pastry in hand from the Paris Mt Eden Bakery. Make sure you get there early enough for the pain au chocolat x almond croissant hybrid before it sells out, they only make a limited number every morning.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I can safely say that every big night out for me has ended up by the White Lady burger truck in the CBD. It’s been around for as long as I remember, and I can confirm that the burgers and chips from there taste just as good when you’re sober.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Remedy Coffee is my go-to in the city, they do a great chai latte there. It has a really cool ambience inside and always seems to have a line that always spills out onto the street. I stopped drinking coffee in 2017, but all my caffeinated friends swear by the coffee there!

Favourite fish and chip shop?

Epsom Fresh Fish & Chips in Manukau Rd is our local. It’s the best comfort food and they do it well — their batter is light, the chips are always perfect and the oil isn’t greasy. Our usual order is a battered snapper and chips, pineapple fritter and a surprisingly delicious vegetarian burger. Make sure you order in advance because it gets super-busy on Friday evenings.

Favourite trail for a hike?

My husband and I love heading out to the trails in the Waitākare ranges. Being surrounded by native bush with the sounds of birds, the ocean, or a waterfall is my idea of a perfect weekend. The Kitekite Falls walk is one of our favourites — there’s nothing quite like enjoying a block of the Whitestone Vintage Five Forks cheese and Whittaker’s chocolate at the top of the waterfall.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Auckland Town Hall feels like a second home for me, and it’s one of my favourite venues for performing and attending a gig. It is so versatile — I’ve performed with orchestras, singers, bands and chamber ensembles there. And once I went to a warehouse rave called Catabombs in the Great Hall, it was a pretty surreal experience to be dancing on the same stage I was performing a classical music concert on just a few days prior!

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Bargain hunting is a hobby of mine, I even thrifted my wedding dress and hen’s-night dress! Designer Wardrobe is my favourite place to buy and sell pre-loved items. I’ve sold over 80 items on there, and I think it’s special that each pre-loved item comes with its own story and history. There are so many bargains on there, it can get pretty addictive!

Somi Kim performs with NZTrio at the Nelson Arts Festival on 23 October, Tauranga Arts Festival on 29 October and on 26 November at Auckland Town Hall. More performances at nztrio.com



