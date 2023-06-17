Lisa Lorrell is one of Aotearoa’s most established musical theatre performers. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, musical theatre performer Lisa Lorrell takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

I have spent many hours at Eastern Beach with my Granny Pat, paddling in the sea with my children when they were toddlers, enjoying long chats while sipping coffee on the beach and laughing at the silliest things. So special.

Favourite brunch spot?

Town Mouse, Pukekohe has the most amazing selection of food, and caters for everyone. It takes me forever to decide what to have, but their Eggs Benedict is a favourite, followed by a slice of Keto Tiramisu and a long black coffee.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

It has to be Baduzzi. The atmosphere is great, everything on the menu is stunning (the meatballs are to die for) designed to be shared in true Italian style, the best evening out!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

There are so many great places to take a visitor in Auckland, I can’t pinpoint one because we usually make a day of it. Coffee in Mission Bay, lunch at one of the fabulous eateries in the Viaduct, the view from the top of the Sky Tower, the list goes on.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

To be honest, after a great night out, it’s just nice to go back to a quiet home, the kids are in bed and my husband and I just like to sit, relax and take in the evening we have just enjoyed.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I can’t go through Drury without stopping at The Reserve Roastery for a morning coffee. The aroma as you walk through the door is divine, the staff are great and the coffee is sooooo good.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

It’s not often we have fish and chips, however, when we do, our local, The Country Cafe, Pokeno does great fish and chips. The batter is so light and crispy, it melts in your mouth and the fish is always fresh!

Favourite trail for a hike?

So thankful that we have such beautiful walkways right on our doorstep. The Waitākere Ranges are perfect for clearing away the cobwebs or enjoying family time with my husband and the kids. Wish we walked the trails more often.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I just love to perform and bring joy to people, so any venue is great. However, I am rather fond of the Bruce Mason Centre (of course it has nothing to do with Morning Melodies!)

Favourite place to find a bargain?

With two children who love clothes - especially shoes! - Dress Smart is definitely my go-to for bargains. I am a sucker for op shops, we are so spoilt for choice and I have scored some great jackets from all over Auckland.