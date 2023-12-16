My Secret Auckland: Parnell-based teacher Terri Mellender on her favourite spots in the city

Terri Mellender performs in Auckland Shakespeare in the Park’s Measure For Measure on at The PumpHouse Theatre from 20 January – 17 February. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Parnell-based teacher Terri Mellender, originally from the US, takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

St Heliers. It’s near where I live and the Goldilocks of beaches: not too crowded but with heaps of cafes, walking paths, swim spots, and ice cream shops. It was the first place my partner and I went after the long Level 4 lockdown ended; ever since, I think of it fondly.

Favourite brunch spot?

Rendezvous Café in Takapuna has the most amazing crepes, some of the best I’ve ever had. The service is great, the atmosphere is really chill, and the layout makes for excellent people-watching. Plus, it abuts The PumpHouse Theatre, where I perform, so the location is second to none.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Blue Elephant, hands down. They’re tucked in down a little alley called The Elephant Walk, off Parnell Road, and that’s just the beginning of the sweet touches that make this place amazing. Their servers are really friendly and accommodating, and the food is delish. However, I may not be the best person to ask about the stunning variety of dishes they serve … as I always have the same thing.

Favourite place to take a visitor?

Super cliché, but I love taking international visitors to Orbit, the spinning restaurant at the Sky Tower. My friends and family get the best views of my adopted city, and it’s got a really cool vibe. Plus, they have yummy teas and good food.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

It’s gone now, but Woodpecker Hill in Parnell was the best place for yummy drinks after a great night out. They had a drink called California Chrome that I still dream about. I haven’t quite found their equal yet, but Safran Café in Newmarket has a gorgeous vibe for late-night drinks and tapas.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Aqua Café in Newmarket. It’s near where I work, so I try to get there at least once a week. I usually have a flat white and a savoury scone. Jenny and her team are the best.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Sorry team, but this AmeriKiwi is still trying to wrap my head ‘round fush ‘n chups. I think the only time I’ve had it was on my fifth Kiwi-versary (anniversary of emigrating from the US) when I try to do the most Kiwi thing I can. Catch A Fish in Parnell did a swimmingly good job.

Favourite trail for a hike?

As part of his “This is my Auckland” field trip series my Kiwi partner took me on when we first got together, he took me on a Fall Crawl out in the Waitakere Ranges. My favourite part was the hike out to Kitekite Falls.

Favourite venue for a gig?

If I may indulge in a bit of self-promotion: The PumpHouse Theatre. I’ve been performing there since 2018, and I’m so lucky it’s my theatre home. Our Shakespeare in the Park shows are in the amphitheatre, which is absolutely stunning. In the Winter, we perform in the two indoor venues. I just love how feeling the history of the place each time I’m there. I also love The Powerstation in Eden Terrace. It’s small enough to be intimate, but not too small to feel awkward. I saw Ben Folds there, and it was a wonderfully nostalgic night.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I know this is a bit outside the box, but I really like the finds on Facebook Marketplace. Aucklanders seem to have the best stuff; plus, it’s like a little adventure every time I go to pick up my treasures. I also really like the Dove Op Shop in St Heliers. They have great items at reasonable prices.

