My Secret Auckland: Niva Retimanu reveals her favourite spots in the city

Newstalk ZB newsreader Niva Retimanu. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, broadcaster Niva Retimanu takes us on a tour of her favourite places in the city.

Favourite beach?

I’ll head to Orewa Beach when I want to escape Auckland. It’s not a long drive but far enough to get out of the city. It’s a long sandy beach and perfect for walking.

Favourite brunch spot?

Blue Rose in Sandringham. The vibe there is cool and it’s a cosy cafe. I enjoy the blend of Pacific and Maori recipes. My favs are the omelette lu’au - taro leaves and coconut cream, tomatoes and mushrooms. Also, oka - raw fish.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Amano Restaurant, Britomart. The ambience is welcoming and the food is always consistent. Delicious dishes and my friends and I love the overall experience at Amano.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The summit of Mt Eden is truly one of my happy places. The stroll to the top is worth it. The views of Auckland city are breathtaking.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My home. As the Newstalk ZB breakfast newsreader, my alarm goes off at 3am during the weekday. When I go out at night during the weekend, I try to nap during the day, so I can last the night.

Favourite place to get coffee from?

As an early riser, coffee is important to me. I have coffee at home when I get up at 3am. However, Eden Espresso Bar in Mt Eden has the best coffee - long black - in my case.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Epsom Fresh Fish and Chips in Epsom. I’m salivating as I write this - tarakihi is fresh and melts in your mouth. The chips are crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. The best part - NOT greasy.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Rangitoto Island summit walk is incredible. I love walking through the rugged lava fields and forest. A reminder of how lucky I am to live in such a beautiful country.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I had the time of my life at Eden Park stadium for the Six60 inaugural concert last year. Fantastic atmosphere, and I prefer outdoor venues. I’ll be back at Eden Park stadium for the Billy Joel concert next month. I’m so excited, can’t wait.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Full disclosure - I’m not an op-shopper! But I have lots of friends who are - they have amazing vintage clothing items. My goal this summer is to learn from the masters and give op-shopping a go.

Niva Retimanu is an award-winning newsreader and journalist. Alongside Olympian Beatrice Faumuina, she co-hosts the NZ Herald podcast Straight Up with Niva and Beatrice, where she talks to well-known New Zealanders from all walks of life about the highs and lows of their journey, pivotal moments which have shaped them, and how they have overcome the challenges they have faced.