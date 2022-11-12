Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Niva Retimanu reveals her favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Newstalk ZB newsreader Niva Retimanu. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Newstalk ZB newsreader Niva Retimanu. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, broadcaster Niva Retimanu takes us on a tour of her favourite places in the city.

Favourite

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment