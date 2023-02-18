Munashe Tapfuya stars in the Auckland Theatre Company’s The Heartbreak Choir. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Munashe Tapfuya takes us on a tour of her top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

It’s very hard to choose because different beaches offer different pleasures. But if I had to choose my top fave would be Auckland’s eastern beaches/Bucklands Beach. I prefer beaches with trees and grass. I need access to toilets. It also is an advantage having cafes or small shops, plus I enjoy places that are buzzy enough without the intense popularity like Takapuna.

Favourite brunch spot?

When I do get around to having brunch, I actually enjoy making one at home. Lots of options on the table. Got to have the mushroom and tomatoes no matter what’s on the menu. If we are eating out, you can’t go wrong with a bottomless brunch with some friends. Always a non-regretted choice.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

We love trying out new places. However, we enjoy Mediterranean, Asian fusion, and any fancy picks with great views and nice cocktails.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

So many good choices and it always depends on the visitor. Mission Bay is an easy and accessible place. It is always buzzing so a visitor can take in the vibe. There are restaurants, swimming and view options in the area and you can drive into the CBD if needed.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Used to be Momo Tea, but you can’t go wrong with a kebab in the late hours.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Starbucks or Coffee Club. I’m very picky and consistency is key. I’m loyal to where my coffee is going to be made right.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’m not a big fish and chips girl!

Favourite trail for a hike?

I’m more of the camper type without any hikes, or I’ll hike if there’s something awesome waiting on the other side. I don’t mind one once in a while and have enjoyed climbing Rangitoto Island.

Old-school Rangitoto bach. Photo / Supplied

Favourite venue for a gig?

As social as I am I haven’t been to many gigs, but I do appreciate ones that have enough space for people to move around and sit, and nice toilets. I’m not leaving my house to be uncomfortable.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I am pathetic at finding a bargain. I don’t even attempt it, even at vege markets.

Munashe Tapfuya performs in Auckland Theatre Company’s season of The Heartbreak Choir, from February 14-March 4 at ASB Waterfront Theatre. More info and booking at www.atc.co.nz







