Ma’aola Faasavala played Jocasta in Maybe Something Different Will Happen.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress Ma’aola Faasavala takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Kohimarama Beach – It’s a beautiful stretch to walk along during sunrise in the early morning hours or to catch the sunset while having fish and chips for dinner from Kohi Fresh Fish & Takeaway around the corner.

Favourite brunch spot?

Blue Rose, 414 Sandringham Rd, Sandringham – They’re my go-to for Pacific & Māori food if I haven’t visited my parents in a while. Not only are the portions enough, but the pricing is fair and the taste is spot-on cultural. I’ve had their amazing pies for dinner and I never leave without one of their generous-sized sweet treats.

Favourite bakery?

Calum’s Bakery, 3 Robb St, Papakura - If you need something for shared lunch at work then Calum’s the place. Their pastries are generous in size, delicious and cheap. Whenever I head to Hunua Falls, I stop at Calum’s for breakfast and grab at least three of their cheese and onion sausage rolls – for myself of course. They’re that good.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Sweet and Me, 235 Church St, Onehunga – I love Irish coffee and they’re the only cafe I’ve found so far that does the real deal – Jameson and all. They’re also known for their delicious and artistic Pacific fusion flavoured desserts made by the lovely Fijian-born owner and creator, Bertrand Jang.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Tipene’s Takeaway, 648 New North Rd, Morningside – Any fish of the day meal with one of their shakes is plenty to fill me up. The batter is just the right thickness and CRUNCHY, quality and good-sized fish pieces and the chips are perfect. It comes with a little salad on the side and their amazing homemade tartare sauce that I wish they’d make into large quantities and sell. The shakes are a must; my favourite so far has been the pineapple lump flavour.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Gangnam Station on Queen St, CBD – It’s been my favourite Korean dine-in since university days. The portions are good, the taste is fantastic and the prices fair. If you’re sharing the meals, they’ll provide you with extra bowls. You can always take away what you can’t eat, and it’ll taste even better the next day. A great place for dinner before heading next door to watch a theatre show at the Basement or Q Theatre.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Hunua Ranges Regional Park Falls Road – Hunua Falls is a beautiful spot for picnics and the 90-minute Cossey Dam track is an adventurous combination of gravel, boardwalk, and bush tracks. It’s not too far from the city but far enough for a breath of fresh air and some nature time.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

David’s Emporium, 72 Cavendish Drive, Manukau – the store you visit before you shop around. It’s filled with houseware, toys, party, arts and crafts, fabrics, fishing, and hardware products. Even if you don’t find what you need, it’s a place you should visit occasionally, because you never know what they’ll have in stock.

Ma'aola Faasavala starred in Moe Miti at Q Theatre from 22-27 August.








