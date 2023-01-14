Actor Kutumi Lefferts shares his favourite spots around the city.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor and Grey Lynn local Kutumi Lefferts takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

The one and only Pakiri Beach. Just an hour and half drive north of the Auckland CBD. I was born in Leigh and have long memories there. Certainly a place with hidden treasure to find if you know where to look.

Favourite brunch spot?

A sweet place called Postal Service Cafe in Grey Lynn. I love their plant-based breakfast with falafel, beans and sprouts. Several occasions my flatmates and I would wobble in to fill our bellies with hot coffee and juicy brunches on a late Sunday morning.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Wise Boys Burgers Grey Lynn. Shortly after opening in my area I was shocked to see a full menu of vegan-friendly burgers. From Classic Cheese to Dirty Boy and more. I have sampled many over the years and I love their monthly specials they update on the board. I highly recommend the Hungry Jacked Burger.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Mt Eden summit to see all of Auckland on a clear day.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Nothing beats a Melbourne vegan hot dog from Lord of the Fries at the top of Karangahape Rd after a gig or pub crawl at 2am.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Johnny Wray’s Coffee on Westhaven Drive, Wynyard Quarter. Best coffee with smooth coconut lattes.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Grey Lynn Turkish Kebab. Amazing service and handy for golden hot chips alongside hot falafel on rice.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Out at Piha, I enjoy being able to walk along the coast to Kaiwhare Pt, or inland to go for a dip at Kitekite Falls.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Powerstation on Mt Eden Rd. I was fortunate enough to catch the band X Ambassador’s at their one stop in NZ, for their February 2020 World Tour.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Browns Bay Sunday Market; I bought a book called 100 Speeches that Changed the World for only $2. Now that’s a bargain! I appreciate that piece of intellectual treasure because it has given me inspiration on how the spoken word can shape reality.

Kutumi Lefferts will feature alongside a fantastic cast of volunteer community members in the upcoming production of Antony and Cleopatra directed by Jason Moffatt. See Lefferts as the Roman General Agrippa at The PumpHouse Theatre’s Outdoor Amphitheatre from January 21–February 18 as part of Shoreside Theatre’s Auckland Shakespeare in the Park 2023. More information here.



