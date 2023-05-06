Kiwi baritone Julien Van Mellaerts performs in NZ Opera’s new production of Così fan tutte by Mozart. Photo / Benjamin Reason

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, international Kiwi baritone Julien Van Mellaerts takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

Too many to choose from, but as I grew up in Matakana, my absolute favourite beach is Omaha. So many great memories there.

Favourite brunch spot?

Frasers in Mt Eden. I stay with my aunt in Mt Eden when I’m in Auckland and this place has amazing eggs bene.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

As a freelance opera singer, I’m never in one place too long and get to visit some pretty awesome places. But I do spend my down time between contracts in London and Valencia. So when I’m home I love a taste of Spain - so I’ll say Candela on K Rd.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Waiheke Island. The ferry is like a world-class tourist trip in its own right, then you end up in wine and oyster paradise. Bliss.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Depending on how late it goes… I’d say Mt Eden bakery for a steak and cheese pie. But if you mean anything earlier than dawn, I love the waterfront.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Seafood ‘N’ eat it in Warkworth. Lemon pepper chips is worth the trip alone! This was also our treat as kids growing up, so it’s extra special for me.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Compared to London, I think we can safely say there’s good coffee on every corner in Auckland! It is the land of the (long) flat white after all.

Favourite trail for a hike?

For intrepid but not too far from the CBD, I like to head to Kawau or Rangitoto. Otherwise Northland, for the trails in and around Waipoua Forest/Kai Iwi lakes.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’m probably not the best person to ask….most of my favourite sorts of gigs involve orchestras and classical musicians! So it’s the Auckland Town Hall for me haha.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Otara Market. Also great food round there too!

Kiwi baritone Julien Van Mellaerts performs in NZ Opera’s new production of Così fan tutte by Mozart, 31 May - 4 June in Auckland, 14 - 18 June in Wellington and 28 June – 2 July Christchurch. For more information visit nzopera.com



