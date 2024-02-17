Jeremy Hinman, aka Miss Manage, is creator and performer in Les Femmes, NZ’s premiere drag trio. Photo / Andi Crown Photography

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Auckland-based performer Jeremy Hinman takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Narrowneck Beach on the North Shore is a favourite of mine. Truth be told, I’m not much of a beach person but Narrowneck is a beach that I have many fond memories of enjoying the summer at, particularly picnics with friends.

Favourite brunch spot?

One of my top places for brunch with my mates is Kind Cafe & Eatery in Morningside. It’s a (mostly) vegan spot with a beautiful vibe and really delicious eats! The staff are really wonderful and they often change up the pancakes (the tiramisu ones were a highlight).

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Eden Noodles on Dominion Rd is one of my favourite places to eat in the city. I go for the Pork Dan Dan Noodles and Dumplings in spicy sauce every time. I’ve definitely got my spice tolerance levels up from frequenting Eden Noodles, but it’s not somewhere I take friends who don’t deal well with heat.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Parade on Ponsonby Rd is somewhere I take all my out-of-town visitors to — delicious burgers and a really great vibe in their courtyard. I used to live around the corner from them and their burgers fast became a staple weekend takeaway in our flat.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I love a cocktail and Deadshot or Caretaker are a great place to grab a post-show drink. It feels intimate and I’ve always enjoyed the drinks I’ve had. I love the novelty of not having to choose a drink per se, just tell the server what you do and don’t like and then a delicious drink arrives in front of you.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Bestie in St Kevins Arcade is my first choice for coffee, whether a grab-and-go takeaway or to sit and sip while I catch up on emails. They have really yummy treats there too, but I would recommend the K Road entrance as the stairs up from Myers Park can be quite a cardio surprise.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

The Fish & Chip Shop Westmere on West End Rd is my go-to. In the summer months, my fiance and I can often be found enjoying some fish and chips at Pt Chev beach watching the sunset.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The first weekend I lived in Auckland, some friends took me to do the Te Henga walk to Bethells Beach, which is one of the best ways to get introduced to the area. That part of the coast is a favourite, we love walking along the black sand beaches and going to the gannet colony at Muriwai.

Jeremy Hinman as Miss Manage. Photo / LK Creative

Favourite venue for a gig?

One of my favourite venues to perform in or enjoy a show at is The Wintergarden, underneath the Civic Theatre. I’ve worked in the building numerous times, but always love the vibe in The Wintergarden or the Secret Piano Bar during cabaret season.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Crushes on K Road is one of my favourite spots to find gift ideas and delicious candles! The staff are always lovely and they have such a gorgeous range of treats.

Jeremy Hinman, aka Miss Manage, is creator and performer in Les Femmes, NZ’s premiere drag trio. Sirens Of The Silver Screen is a comedy-cabaret drag extravaganza, featuring live vocals from the Les Femmes queens, playing at Q Theatre, Auckland, on February 22-24, with a live band as part of Summer at Q, and North Island towns tour February 28 to March 10. Tickets and info on www.lesfemmesnz.com



