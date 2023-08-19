Des Harris is the culinary director at Hilton Auckland.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Des Harris, culinary director at Hilton Auckland, takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

For walking the dogs, I like a long, wild beach like Muriwai. It’s the perfect 2-plus-hour unwind. Otherwise for swimming we are pretty lucky over here on the North Shore. Everywhere is great but you can’t beat Long Bay on a good day.

Favourite brunch spot?

That’s easily Duo Eatery on Hinemoa St. We have been lacking an up-to-date brunch spot in Birkenhead, since we have lived here anyway. Jordan’s cooking ticks the “yum” box for me. And his food is interesting and always well executed.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

We like to stay local as much as possible. Moxie near Birkenhead Point is spot-on. Casual and super-relaxed family vibe and the food is terrific. The pre-order Beef Wellington has become one of those iconic must-have dishes.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Takapuna is close to home and a very easy option. It has a great walking beach while having a gelato or coffee from the Takapuna Beach Cafe.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

If you are in the city and feel like a wee nightcap, then it’s hard to go by the bar Little Culprit. The Miso whiskey cocktail is so addictive it should be illegal, you have been warned.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Close to home during the week the best/most consistent flat white is from Store Beulah Espresso in Highbury. It’s closed weekends, so The Standing Room on Hinemoa St is my next go-to.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

It’s a wee way away, but while cooking at the Flavours of Plenty festival this year we discovered the most amazing fish shop called Gibbo’s Fresh Fish, in Whakatāne. They have their own boats and catch virtually everything by long line. By far the best fish and chips I have ever eaten!

Favourite trail for a hike?

The Tongariro Crossing is a relatively easy walk that I reckon every able-bodied person should experience. I’ve done it a couple of times now and I have to say I do prefer the going up bit compared to walking down. A bit hard on my old knees but totally worth it.

Favourite venue for a gig?

It has to be the Powerstation and to be honest a lot of the stuff I still listen to would struggle to sell out bigger venues. This venue is small and intimate with the perfect acoustics for a loud, sweaty rock ‘n’ roll show.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

When you ask a chef, it’ll probably be food-related. For me it’s the Pak’n Save fish department in Wairau Valley. Here you can buy export-grade whole snapper from Leigh very consistently. Often cheaper and much better quality than I can buy through general suppliers at wholesale prices. The fishmongers will scale, gill and gut it for you for free.

