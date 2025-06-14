This changes constantly, but lately it’s been Daily Bread at Britomart. I had a mushroom bolognese on toast there once that I still wistfully think about from time to time. I used to just wander up K Road and then Ponsonby Rd and see what looked good but as I get older, I’m not really keen on huge breakfasts, so sometimes a coffee and a little bourgeois pastry is just what I need.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Gangnam Station, on the corner of Queen St and Mayoral Drive. It’s a cheap and cheerful Korean restaurant with a tree growing through it. Enough said.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

MASU on Federal St is amazing. I’d take someone there and just try and pretend I ate there all the time.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Probably the Classic on Queen St. If I have finished doing shows and I feel like one more beer and a catch-up, there is always someone great there to chat to or at the very least some good comedy to point my face at.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Wherever is nearest to where I’m staying. My morning coffee is almost medicinal so it’s a bit like asking me where my favourite pharmacy is.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’m not massively into fish and chips. Is there where I have my honorary citizenship revoked?

Favourite trail for a hike?

I like to wander up a maunga. Maungawhau/Mt Eden is my favourite and it’s about a 90-minute walk round trip from the CBD, but I like to mix it up. Once, when I had a whole day free and needed something to occupy me, I walked up four maunga in a day. Mt Hobson, Mt St John, One Tree Hill and finished with Maungawhau. I think it was about 20km all up.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I love a bit of Q Theatre, Bruce Mason has a lovely vibe and when the Classic is heaving, it’s one of the best rooms in the country.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

There’s an army disposal on K Road where I bought a pair of combat boots for my ‘Anzakistan’ show a few years ago that were perfect for the job and cheap and comfortable, like wearing a second pair of socks. I absolutely needed them and also only had a 15-minute window to buy them, so it was miraculous to walk in and walk out minutes later with exactly what I needed. After that, I love poring through Real Groovy to try and find something cool on vinyl or maybe a Phoenix Foundation T-shirt.

Heath Franklin Aka Chopper(an honorary Kiwi) has been touring Aotearoa with his brand-new show The Last Hard B*stard on Earth, which kicked off at the Comedy Gala in Auckland and Wellington, before touring nationwide 2 May–15 June.