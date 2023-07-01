Hanah Tayeb plays King Lear’s daughter, Cordelia, in the latest adaptation of the Shakespeare classic. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor and singer Hanah Tayeb takes us on a tour of her top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

Pt Chev Beach because I grew up there, it was always a go-to for me and my family. We also used to make trips out to Piha, it was our sort of “special” outing as a family.

Favourite brunch spot?

It’s non-traditional but Xi’an noodle bar is probably where you’ll find me most often on a Sunday around brunch time. In winter I like to go to the central flea market and then warm up with a bowl of hand-pulled noodles. It’s become a kind of tradition.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

It’s another Dominion Rd pick for me, Flavour House. Exactly the food and vibe you want at 1am with good company.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Basement Theatre. There’s always something on worth popping in to see. It’s such a hub for creativity and some of the funniest and freshest NZ theatre.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My house? My bed! I don’t really go out much. If I am going out it’s Kings Kebab. You can keep your dry martinis and fancy nightcaps, I’ll take a chicken kebab with extra pickled cabbage and garlic yoghurt any time. I always recommend baklava too, but make sure you go somewhere that knows what they’re doing.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Coffix on K Rd saw me through my time at The Actors’ Program. My go-to order is an iced oat latte.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Happy Takeaways. I don’t drive so a lot of my favourite Auckland spots have always been close by to wherever I was staying at the time. But as far as I’m concerned Happy is an institution worth the trip, especially after a day at the beach.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Usually, if I’m hiking it’s due to a lot of “encouragement” from my dad. During lockdowns, I would always walk around Cornwall Park because I lived nearby and it was my only chance to take my hot girl walk. But I think the closest I ever came to hiking was going up One Tree Hill.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Auckland Town Hall, crazy acoustics. I love to be able to hear and see everything that’s going on in a performance. I’m usually more of a night-out-at-the-theatre person, but I’ve seen some beautiful shows at the Town Hall.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Central Flea Market. An awesome collection of small brands, second-hand, and hidden gems.

Hanah Tayeb plays King Lear’s daughter, Cordelia, in Auckland Theatre Company’s production of King Lear.







