Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Elvis Lopeti reveals his favourite spots around Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Elvis Lopeti takes us on a tour of his favourite spots around Auckland. Photo / TVNZ

Elvis Lopeti takes us on a tour of his favourite spots around Auckland. Photo / TVNZ

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, dancer Elvis Lopeti, originally from Ōtāhuhu, takes us on a tour of his favourite spots around

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.