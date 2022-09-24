Elvis Lopeti takes us on a tour of his favourite spots around Auckland. Photo / TVNZ
In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, dancer Elvis Lopeti, originally from Ōtāhuhu, takes us on a tour of his favourite spots around
Auckland.
Favourite beach?
Piha/Muriwai.
Favourite brunch spot?
Honey Bones.
Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?
Night markets and Dominion Road.
Favourite spot to finish a night out?
Choice Food Bar.
Favourite place to get coffee?
I don't like coffee. I love hot chocolates and anywhere nice.
Favourite fish and chips shop?
Lucky Wok in Onehunga.
Favourite trail for a hike?
Panmure Basin.
Favourite venue for a gig?
Vodafone Event Centre in South Auckland.
Favourite place to find a bargain ?
Savemart in Onehunga.
• Elvis Lopeti is one of the contestants on Celebrity Treasure Island 2022, currently airing on TVNZ 2.