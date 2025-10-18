Burnt Butter Cafe in Avondale. Their chilli fried eggs on flatbread with labneh and chilli crisp is amazing.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Bunga Raya Malaysian restaurant in New Lynn. Order a bunch of large dishes to share around a big round table via lazy Susan.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I’d probably head out to a west coast beach, or go for a walk in the Waitakeres.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Freida Margolis. Intimate, great vibe, great place to see/play live music.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I was pure and coffee-free for a while, but I was ruined once again by daily cafē phin on a recent trip to Vietnam. I guess I’ll need to go on the hunt again, once my imported supply runs dry.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Green Jade Avondale. Fresh Fish, crisp chips, generous and delicious chop suey.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Not quite a hike, but my wife and I regularly go for a circuit from our house to Te Auaunga and back home.

The friends of Oakley Creek do an epic job clearing and replanting with natives. It took a bit of a pounding in the floods, but it is recovering.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Hollywood Cinema. I saw a brilliant Reb Fountain show there recently. From the balcony, I could really see and feel and hear the musicians.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Salvation Army New Lynn. So many great finds over the years.

David Ward will be performing Music to Read By with Dave Khan, a one-hour ambient piece created for the opening of the Point Chevalier Library on Saturday, November 8, from 10am to 11am.