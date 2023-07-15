Contemporary dancers and identical twins Brittany and Natasha Kohler. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, contemporary dancers and identical twins Brittany and Natasha Kohler take us on a tour of their top places.

Favourite beach?

Brittany: I’ll always be most fond of West Coast beaches in Auckland, just for their wild aliveness. For swimming, Karaka Bay is a sweet little suburban beach down a steep drive in Glendowie that I love.

Natasha: It’s a bit of a journey but whenever I can get out to Anawhata or White’s Bay I have the most beautiful time. Wild, serene, lush.

Favourite brunch spot?

Natasha: Postal Service in Grey Lynn is easily one of my favourites. Awesome vegetarian and plant-based food, coffee, matcha and the perfect spot to set up and get some work done, if that’s your jam.

Brittany: Postal Service in Grey Lynn is always a go-to, as is Maison des Lys for delightful plant-based French pastries. I also enjoy Crave in Morningside, especially if you get there in time to nab a couch. Deco in Titirangi and LOLA in Mt. Wellington are also lovely if you’re out those ways.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Brittany: Gaja in Ponsonby is consistently delicious, The Don on High St is great for an affordable and tasty meal, and recently I had a delicious meal experience at Taco Loco in Mt. Albert.

Natasha: One of my recent favourites is Khukhu Eatery in Ponsonby. The fully plant-based menu is *chefs kiss*. Satya Chai Lounge in Sandringham is a cosy, intimate space for delicious plates of food or their famous chai!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Natasha: Waitākere Ranges, a stroll through the domain’s Winter Gardens, and of course an arts/dance event somewhere around the city.

Brittany: To a show in the city at Basement or Q Theatre, to see some nature out West in the Waitākere Ranges or for a stroll through Cornwall Park in the sun.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Brittany: Est. 1901 in Ponsonby is the cosiest little bar. I’d start a night out there though, rather than end, cause I’d rather finish the night in pyjamas, in bed.

Natasha: No 7. Bar is a small funky lil bar tucked away on Pitt Street… and as Britt said, I’d rather start a night there and end up cosy, in bed, sleeping.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Natasha: I can’t go past the very special little The Nest on New North Rd in Kingsland. Run by a very special friend and fellow dance artist. Delicious coffee, yarns... I also love Chur Bae in the city.

Brittany: I often get coffee from Chur Bae in the city on Saturday mornings, which is a real treat. Other favourites are The Nest in Kingsland, The Hideout in Eden Terrace and the Village Co-Op in St. Heliers.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Brittany: Anything out in the Waitākere Ranges, though I haven’t done a hike in a while so am open to suggestions.

Natasha: Te Henga Walkway is always a mighty walk but has such incredibly vast views and climbs. Worth the challenge for sure.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Natasha: The Wine Cellar or Basement Theatre for more intimate dance, theatre and music, Anthology Lounge for live musicians and The Mothership for their excellent sound system.

Brittany: The Hollywood Avondale or Basement Theatre.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Brittany: New Lynn Hospice or The Dove Hospice in Glen Innes.

Natasha: The Dove Hospice Shop, Glen Innes!

Brittany and Natasha Kohler are performing Rituals of Similarity, a new contemporary dance duet, at Q Theatre, August 1-5. Presented by Dance Plant Collective. Tickets available through Q Theatre.







