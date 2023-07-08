Dancer Madi Tumataroa.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, dancer Madi Tumataroa takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

I love going to Piha Beach in the summer, though the sand is so hot you have to run as fast as possible to the water. The rock formations and small caves along the beach are beautiful and fun to climb. It’s not the best spot for swimming because the waves can get pretty big but as long as you have some friends with you and you’re being safe, you’ll be fine. You can always just make sandcastles.

Favourite brunch spot?

Bodrum in Mission Bay is a great place for brunch its Turkish and Greek food, which are my personal favourites, I’m a sucker for the creamy mushrooms and maybe a sneaky cocktail (something fruity) plus what’s better than being across from the ocean for brunch!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Taiko Restaurant in Kingsland is one of my favourite places for dinner. It’s hidden away down by the train station and has yummy Japanese food. The agedashi tofu and aburi salmon roll are my favourite dishes and the cocktails are HUGE.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I always find myself taking people to Auckland Domain for a wander through the park and the botanic gardens, most likely with a coffee in hand, and then popping into the museum, it is an easy way to spend a few hours catching up and enjoying a sunny day.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

On a big night out, the best spot is a best friend’s house to eat whatever we can find in the cupboard, listening to music and playing cards or stopping at the closest Maccas drive-through for a large fries.

Favourite place to get coffee?

The number one coffee spot is my kitchen. I love a strong coffee but if I’m going out then it’s gotta be Little Sister Cafe on Central Park Dr or Rude Boy on Sales St in the city.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

There’s a Chinese takeaway shop on the corner of Great North Road in Pt Chev where my friends and I will always get fish and chips before heading to Pt Chevalier Beach for a sunset adventure. Remember to always go to Countdown to get tomato sauce, ’cause buying it from any fish and chip shop is expensive.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I have a few places I love walking, I often walk around the Blockhouse Bay coastline from Gittos Domain through Blockhouse Bay Reserve for a short stroll but I do love walking through native bush, so finding tracks on the Waitākere Ranges listening to the birds and ending up at a waterfall or a gorgeous view is the best hike.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Wine Cellar in St Kevins Arcade is a bit of fun to grab a drink and to catch some good tunes with friends if you are on Karangahape Rd. It’s small and intimate and a great spot to listen to local musicians. With other bars and restaurants above, there’s always something to see.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I think op shops are the best places to find bargains. I’m a DIY fiend so anything I can repurpose or upcycle, I’m here for it. My go-tos are New Lynn Hospice, Hip Street, Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army in Henderson and there are a couple of good ones in the Pt Chev Arcade that never seem to disappoint.

Madison Tumataroa performs in Atamira Dance Company’s TOMO, on August 3 & 4 at TAPAC before heading to Whangārei and Hamilton. More info and booking at https://atamiradance.co.nz/.







