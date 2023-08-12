Comedian Dai Henwood is one of the contestants in season four of Taskmaster NZ. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, comedian Dai Henwood takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Piha. I have been going there every year since I was 10 months old. We used to camp there with my extended family then, when I was about 10, my folks bought a house there. It is my spiritual home and recently I have been doing my chemotherapy out there. The nature is so healing and It makes the very hard journey of chemotherapy that bit easier. I learned to swim at Piha. I believe that was a great place to learn as I absorbed an ingrained respect for the danger of the sea while being able to enjoy its beauty.

Dai Henwood says Piha is his spiritual home. Photo / 123rf

Favourite brunch spot?

Browne St, Avondale. Great cafe, coffee and food. The staff make it so welcoming and you can find me there most days either having a coffee or some kai.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Sakebar Epsom. Such an amazing restaurant. Family-owned and run, it has the most amazing menu. Order anything, it is all tasty. You really feel like you are in Japan.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The Fo Guang Shan Temple in Flat Bush. It has a huge gold Buddha. It is such a relaxing place to meditate and explore. Plus, it’s something you wouldn’t expect to find in Auckland.

Fo Guang Shan Temple. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Home. Hahahahaha, I don’t really go out late anymore. I am known to do a gig and be driving home while the MC is still finishing. If I do go out for dinner and want somewhere to go to close the night off I will go to the Classic Comedy and Bar.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Browne St cafe, Avondale.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

The Green Jade, Avondale.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The Tongariro Crossing was my absolute favourite. Easy go-to for me are any of the Waitākere trails. A lot of them are closed, however, due to the endless rain.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Never been a bargain hunter. Basically, if I find something that I love and I know I need to have it, it is a bargain.

Taskmaster NZ starts tomorrow, 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+, and continues Tuesday.







