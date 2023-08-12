In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, comedian Dai Henwood takes us on a tour of his top places.
Favourite beach?
Piha. I have been going there every year since I was 10 months old. We used to camp there with my extended family then, when I was about 10, my folks bought a house there. It is my spiritual home and recently I have been doing my chemotherapy out there. The nature is so healing and It makes the very hard journey of chemotherapy that bit easier. I learned to swim at Piha. I believe that was a great place to learn as I absorbed an ingrained respect for the danger of the sea while being able to enjoy its beauty.
Favourite brunch spot?
Browne St, Avondale. Great cafe, coffee and food. The staff make it so welcoming and you can find me there most days either having a coffee or some kai.
Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?
Sakebar Epsom. Such an amazing restaurant. Family-owned and run, it has the most amazing menu. Order anything, it is all tasty. You really feel like you are in Japan.
Favourite place to take a visitor to?
The Fo Guang Shan Temple in Flat Bush. It has a huge gold Buddha. It is such a relaxing place to meditate and explore. Plus, it’s something you wouldn’t expect to find in Auckland.
Favourite spot to finish a night out?
Home. Hahahahaha, I don’t really go out late anymore. I am known to do a gig and be driving home while the MC is still finishing. If I do go out for dinner and want somewhere to go to close the night off I will go to the Classic Comedy and Bar.
Favourite place to get coffee?
Browne St cafe, Avondale.
Favourite fish-and-chip shop?
The Green Jade, Avondale.
Favourite trail for a hike?
The Tongariro Crossing was my absolute favourite. Easy go-to for me are any of the Waitākere trails. A lot of them are closed, however, due to the endless rain.
Favourite place to find a bargain?
Never been a bargain hunter. Basically, if I find something that I love and I know I need to have it, it is a bargain.
- Taskmaster NZ starts tomorrow, 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+, and continues Tuesday.