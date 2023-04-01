Award winning costume/fashion designer Sandra Tupu is a Titirangi local. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, award-winning costume and fashion designer Sandra Tupu, a Titirangi local, takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

A family favourite is Piha, where our children practised surfing and boogie boarding. One fond memory was taking our daughter and friends out for her birthday, where we camped overnight. Can’t beat a picnic of hot chunky chips on the beach. I love the rugged, wild west coast beaches, takes me back to our family holidays to Raglan, another favourite destination.

Favourite brunch spot?

Pūkeko Cafe in Henderson Valley, is a little off the beaten track, but worth a trip. With its rustic country feel and delicious food you won’t be disappointed and there’s live music most Sundays. Cathy and Paul are wonderful hosts and always give a welcoming feel as soon as you step through the door. You will often see peacocks wandering and Marley, the resident dog, who always loves a pat. Adjacent is the popular “Kiwi Valley farm” which makes it a great place to bring the kids for a family day out.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Ahi, by the talented Ben Bayly. Settled in the heart of Auckland central at Commercial Bay, it is definitely a unique experience of fine dining with a real New Zealand twist. From the atmosphere of the restaurant to the incredible plating and thought that goes behind each dish, you know you are in for a great meal. With the quality of the food and how delectable everything tastes, you’ll be finding yourself wanting to come back time after time.

Favourite place to take a visitor?

As you can probably tell I love West Auckland, Whenever we have visitors I love to take them for a drive and show them the beautiful scenic views around home. My favourite drive is to Piha via Titirangi village. It is always a plus if the Titirangi market is on as we can find great food, drinks and gift ideas for our visitors to take back home.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

The Caretaker is a hidden gem, I love the retro feel to it, not to mention great house-made cocktails. With its dim lighting and quirky feel, it’s a perfect place to finish off with a nightcap before heading home.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Located in Titirangi village just across from the Fire station is Thomas’ Cup. It is by far one of my favourite places to grab a cup of coffee. When we used to live in Titirangi, one of my favourite things was taking the family up to the village to have a great coffee by our favourite barista Thomas, you can never go wrong with his coffee.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I do love takeaways every now and then. My usual spot is ‘Bella Burger’ on Henderson Valley Road. They have a yummy range of Burgers and Pizzas, never disappoints.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The Mercer Bay loop track located out near Piha, is a great one. This walk has fantastic scenic views of the beautiful coastline, that you’re able to see majority of the way around. It is a fairly easy walk with a couple of steeper climbs added in, suitable for all ages. Sadly at the moment it is currently closed from Cyclone Gabrielle damage, Can’t wait to get out there for another hike once it reopens.

Favourite venue for a gig?

One gig I will always remember is seeing Fat Freddy’s Drop at the Auckland Zoo. It was such a unique and different venue in among the animals. I loved the atmosphere, great music and you felt like you were really close to them all on stage.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I love op shopping and find I am quite the expert at it now. My go-to shops are Hip Street and Go Jo’s both located in New Lynn. These are both unique, small and well-curated with a funky feel to them and I’m always able to find a great bargain.

Sandra Tupu Is the Costume Designer for the Auckland Theatre Company and Hāpai Productions collaboration of Witi’s Wāhine playing at the ASB Waterfront Theatre from May 2-21, 2023.



