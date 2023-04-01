Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Costume designer Sandra Tupu reveals her favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Award winning costume/fashion designer Sandra Tupu is a Titirangi local. Photo / Supplied

Award winning costume/fashion designer Sandra Tupu is a Titirangi local. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, award-winning costume and fashion designer Sandra Tupu, a Titirangi local, takes us on a tour of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment