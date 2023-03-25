Tupua Tigafua is a member of the New Zealand Dance Company and one of the choreographers for Stage of Being. Photo / Supplied

Tupua Tigafua is a member of the New Zealand Dance Company and one of the choreographers for Stage of Being. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, New Zealand Dance Company choreographer Tupua Tigafua takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

Duders Beach – also known as Umupuia Beach in Manukau City. Me, the Mrs and the kids have stayed in the Auckland Regional Council house during the summer holidays. The beach is like 27 steps away from the front door and is surrounded by the regional park.

Favourite brunch spot?

Massey Bakery-Cafe. They do a really good steak and cheese pie. It’s right next to the laundromat, so you can chuck your washing in a massive dryer and while you wait, eat a pie then walk across the road to the library until your washing is ready.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

For dinner with friends, Try It Out in Ōtāhuhu. It has heaps of space for adults and kids, and yummy-as Vietnamese food to share.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

To the top of Maungarei for a few bevvies. On the way there, I’ll drive through my old street - Malone Rd - and tell them how much it’s changed.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Deluxe Coffee and Kitchen. They make a strong, smooth coffee, plus they are nice and quiet with reasonable prices.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Māngere BBQ Takeaways on Savill Drive. They have the best mixed meat and veg in Auckland, and the ginger spring onion sauce is the bomb.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Ambury Farm. It’s a farm right next to the Manukau Harbour. There are also some nice tracks if you want to go for a bike ride.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The ASB theatre. It’s a real buzz when I know my parents and family are there to watch something I’m in or have made, especially as it’s pretty fancy.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Manurewa Markets. It’s a great place to get your fruit n veg, and a steak and egg roll for breakfast.

Sāmoan choreographer Tupua Tigafua is a member of the New Zealand Dance Company and one of the choreographers for Stage of Being, which will take the stage at the ASB Waterfront Theatre in Auckland on April 21 and 22.