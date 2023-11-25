Jino Jeong is a Tāmaki-based ceramicist. Jino was born in Seoul and trained in ceramics at Kyunggi University in South Korea.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders to tell us their favourite spots in the city. This week, ceramic artist Jino Jeong takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Maraetai Beach is my favourite spot for a day out with family or friends during summer - ideal for a barbecue and relaxing day. The beach is calm and peaceful. It tends to get crowded on summer weekends, so arriving early is advisable for a good spot. Aside from enjoying a barbecue, I relish the warmth and cold breeze during summer, and spending time chatting with friends or family. For me, it’s more of a relaxing and bonding destination, rather than a place for water activities.

Favourite brunch spot?

Ozone Coffee Roasters stands out for its excellent coffee and delicious menu, which features options like eggs benedict, omelette and sourdough crumpets with smoked salmon. The staff are friendly, and the open kitchen concept allows you to grab a bar seat and witness the preparation of your order. 95 per cent of the food and ingredients are locally sourced from New Zealand, which is proudly displayed on the menu.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Sri Pinang, an authentic Malaysian restaurant located on Karangahape Road, is my absolute favourite for dinner with friends. Must-try dishes include their Pinang fish curry (whole), beef rendang, nasi lemak, mie goreng and homemade roti. The restaurant also offers BYO service. Make sure to book a table in advance, as it is very popular and the space is limited, with only a few tables available.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

When friends or family visit New Zealand, I love introducing them to the vibrant local morning markets, particularly the Clevedon Village Farmers’ Market on Sundays. It’s a delightful experience, with locally grown fresh produce delivered directly to the public. The markets also offer some live music to listen to while enjoying gourmet food.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

After a night out, my preferred way to unwind is to head home and relax with a Taiwanese dessert from Meet Fresh, my to-go dessert shop.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Roma Coffee Rosters on Cascade Road in Pakuranga is my favourite coffee shop, and it’s conveniently close to my workshop. A hidden gem, with a factory-esque exterior. They roast their coffee in house. As you enter, the aroma of freshly roasted coffee welcomes you. Their coffee is nothing short of amazing.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

The Fishmongers Seafood Delicatessen, a Chinese takeaway in St Heliers, is where I love to grab beer-battered snapper and chips and then enjoy them on the bench by St Heliers Beach with my friends.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The Duder Regional park loop offers an easy walk across farmland and out to the peninsula, providing gorgeous views of the Hauraki Gulf. Expect coastal views, grassy hills, and encounters with adorable sheep and cows - though beware of sheep poo along the way. Packing a light lunch to enjoy at the tip of the peninsula is a great idea. Remember to bring a hat and sunscreen for your walk on a clear day and avoid wet days, as the trail can get muddy.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Bamboo Tiger on Karangahape Road is a chic cocktail bar where jazz singers give performances. It has a unique decor and atmosphere. The addition of romantic red lights enhances the musical experience.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Hato Hone St John retail stores are op-shops where all the stock consists of donations. You can discover many antique interior objects and traditional NZ items with bargain prices.

Jino Jeong is the winner of the 2023 Portage Ceramic Awards Premier Award. His work, alongside that of other finalists, will be exhibited at Te Uru, Titirangi until March 4. Visit https://www.teuru.org.nz/ for more information, and check out Jino’s work on Instagram at @jino_ceramic_studio.