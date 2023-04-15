Brynley Stent was the 2020’s Billy T award winner and starred on Taskmaster in 2020, Celebrity Treasure Island in 2021, as well as 7 Days and Have You Been Paying Attention. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor, comedian, writer and Billy T award-winner Brynley Stent takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

I grew up in Christchurch, so the idea of a beach to me was like Ōtautahi’s New Brighton or Sumner beaches, which were made up of huge expansive dunes with crashing waves that could take you out in one fell swoop. So I was pleasantly surprised when I landed in Auckland and my friend took me to Sentinel Beach in Herne Bay. It was so close to town, so calm and had lovely views of both the harbour bridge and cheery, pink Chelsea Sugar Factory. Sure, it may sometimes be unswimmable because of “water quality issues”, but I have many a happy memory from that beach: Skinny dipping under a full moon with a bunch of girls after our comedy show finished, eating fish and chips with friends as we watched the sunset, mid-workday dips with my colleagues, a cheeky pash with a date after everybody else has cleared the beach - these happy times help me forget that water is sometimes contaminated.

Favourite brunch spot?

Talk about a Sophie’s Choice! I cannot choose one so you’ll get my top three. Candy Shop in Newmarket for their Spaghettini and also amazing Omurice; Bestie in St. Kevins Arcade for their Aged Cheddar cheese toastie with Quince Jelly + awesome views of the Sky Tower through Myers Park; and Kind in Kingsland for airy greenhouse vibes and plant-based goodies.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I’ve probably had my most happy Auckland restaurant memories at Tanuki’s Japanese Restaurant. Bang-smack in the middle of the “theatre district”, nestled amongst Basement Theatre, Q Theatre and The Classic Comedy Club, it’s the perfect place to enjoy some amazing Japanese food and a large glass of Asahi beer with friends. With the hum of an open kitchen and the busy lively atmosphere, you’ll feel welcomed and nestled amid the busy restaurant. You can also pop down to The Cave below for a chiller bar vibe and delicious nibbles like skewers, dumpling and half a cabbage smothered in kewpie mayo.

It also boasts the best “Back of a Restaurant” too. Head to Basement Theatre car park to see the neon signs of Tanuki’s cave buzz away in front of the three-storey fire escape.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Laser Force, Wairau Valley. There’s only one way to really enjoy Auckland: and that is by wasting your friends in Laser Tag. Followed by a trip to Denny’s while you’re out that way. If they don’t enjoy that, take them to Waiheke.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Miann Morningside. I’ve finished many a night out by saying “I could go for a little sweet treat” and Miann has the best baked alaska gelato. Bonus points for the whole place smelling like melted chocolate and having cute little greenhouses you can sit in to enjoy your dessert.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Benedict’s Cafe in Eden Terrace. Yum coffee, cool staff, sweet mezzanine level for dining and working.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Too many to choose! My feeling is, if you go to the suburbs, find one that looks grungy and is run by a sweet family, then you’re probably good to go.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Piha’s Mercer Bay Loop Walk when it is open. A mix of stunning views; a bit of clifftop action, a bit of forest action; and it’s a pretty manageable length for most.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I know I often put my own shows on here and so I’m biased, but I’ve got to say Basement Theatre. It’s such a cool spot for all things live performance and has a rotating calendar of theatre, dance, music, comedy, improv and more. There’s something for everyone. The bar spills out onto the car park in Greys Ave and I have spent many a night sitting outside on the iconic Basement stairs chatting excitedly with some friends about the show I had just seen.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Dressmart Onehunga. Let’s be real, there’s no better place to be finding bargains and feeding directly into capitalism than an outlet mall! Cheap Nike sneakers, half-price Glassons, two-for-one Bendon Lingerie bras, discounted Peter Alexander pyjamas with a fault in the stitching - it’s all there. Plus, you can grab a delicious mall-curry to tide you over as you shop.

Brynley Stent performs her show Frigid 16 – 20 May at BATS Theatre, Wellington and 23 – 27 May at Q Theatre, Auckland as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo.



