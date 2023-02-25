Clevedon-based artist Katie Blundell. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, we take a trip around Clevedon with artist Katie Blundell.

Favourite beach?

My favourite beach is Little Woody. I am quite sure that is not it’s real name but it is the small beach in Woody Bay, Rakino Island. I just love it! Back in Clevedon there are also great options with Maraetai beaches just down the road and if we are feeling energetic we also enjoy walking the Tawhitokino Beach Path around at Kawakawa Bay.

Favourite brunch spot?

Clevedon Farmers Market on a Sunday morning has a wonderfully relaxing vibe. I like getting a great coffee, an almond croissant and of course chatting to people I meet along the way.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

The Corner Kitchen and Bar is my favourite place to eat. The food is fantastic, the people great and the art isn’t bad either (if I say so myself).

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Well I don’t get out much but I do have a lot of visitors to my Gallery + Studio here in Clevedon. I love meeting new people, showing them around my creative space and sharing the stories behind the work.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

This is highlighting the fact I need to get out more. Nowadays I remind you I live in the countryside with my wife, two children and a much loved miniature schnauzer. It is very much quieter than my old city life but I like that.

Favourite place to get coffee?

My place. I don’t even try to get out of bed until I have had 2 large cups of L’affare plunger coffee.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I am troubled when it comes to fish. I just finished an art series “Too good to be true” researching the Hauraki Gulf. I am now trying to actively eat less fish. I am also surrounded by healthy people who tend to make me healthier by proxy. So let’s say currently I am a Flexitarian.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I live at Riverhaven Artland. So I am very lucky to be able to step out the door and walk Dad’s (Guy Blundell) 40-acre tree lined Sculpture Park. I do this all the time. I don’t really hike, I am more of a stroller, but never say never.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I have no problem having fun, no matter the venue, especially when you add music and dancing. Thinking about Auckland Pride, one of the best gigs I ever did see was Melissa Etheridge at The Civic when she came over a few years back.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

This is a funny question because I very rarely go shopping as I actively try not to be a consumer. If I do go shopping it is generally with a list to the Art Supply Shop.

‘Diary Pages’ Exhibition by Katie Blundell Artist ran from 11 February – 25 February 2023 at Uxbridge in Howick as part of the Auckland Pride Festival.







