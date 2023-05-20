Lauren Gibson performs in The Haka Party Incident playing at Te Pou Theatre, Henderson from June 1 -11, ahead of a six-centre national tour. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress Lauren Gibson takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Something I always missed while living overseas was a view of the horizon line. It always makes me feel grounded. So I love taking the trip over to the Shore, to Cheltenham or Narrow Neck. I find the view of Rangitoto and the ocean beyond very soothing.

Favourite brunch spot?

I honestly can’t go past an old favourite. Dizengoff has been there for what feels like most of my life and can always be depended on. I’ve tried to recreate the balsamic mushrooms at home and just can’t pull it off. The coffee is good, the food is good, the people are good - but the people watching is the best.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

About a year ago, my friends and I decided we would take turns hosting dinner parties in a Come Dine with Me style round-robin. Little did we know that a cost of living crisis in 2023 would encourage us to remain home for dinner more than ever, so it’s been a good excuse to socialise in a different way. We go all out, with a compulsory entertainment section and votes cast via video diary at the end of the night. One friend even hand-painted a tablecloth to really set the Amalfi Coast-inspired theme. However, when not sampling my friends’ culinary skills, a place I return to time and time again is Bar Celeste on Karangahape Rd. Quite simple to look at, but the food and wine are incredible and the staff there really know what’s up.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Armed with a coffee in hand, I usually drag some poor, unsuspecting friend up Maungawhau as a first stop. The views give you the best perspective of central Tāmaki and the other volcanoes dotted around the place. From there, it’s an easy walk down to Dominion Rd for some of the best hand-pulled noodles of your life.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

One place that can be relied on to be going late into the evening is Freida Margolis on Richmond Rd. There have been many times I’ve headed home, only to be tempted out again by the invitation of a red wine under one of their outdoor heaters. The rustic charm of the old butchery-turned-wine bar - coupled with the fact that it’s a short stumble home - make it an appealing end-of-night pit-stop.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Right round the corner from my house is Neighbour, the teeny little Grey Lynn cafe. There are so many places to get good coffee from, but there’s something special about this little local, tucked away on tree-lined Hakanoa St. It’s busy but never overrun like some other Grey Lynn haunts, and their iced coffee and toasties can’t be beat.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Grabbing a fish and a scoop from John Dory’s in Herne Bay and walking down to Sentinel beach to eat them is still a favourite summer activity. The water quality down there may be questionable, but the fish’n’chips are not.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Prior to this summer’s events, a trip out West was always a go-to. Wandering along the trails at Te Henga and setting up a picnic at the northern end of the beach is a perfect summer’s day for me. I’m also looking forward to returning to The Muriwai Deli for a coffee and a beach stroll once the coast gets back on its feet.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’m a fairly recent convert to the Powerstation. I’ve seen three gigs there in the past year and they were all great. It has the feel of a big venue, while still being intimate enough to almost reach out and touch the artists. Plus, though being on the shorter side, I’ve never failed to have a good view.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’ve been on the hunt for furniture lately and Glenfield Furniture on the North Shore is a must. Selling both new and used goods, it’s a fun place to trawl through and find some treasures. There’s something so satisfying about finding that one tricky piece you’ve been searching for, and second-hand is always a great way to go.

Lauren Gibson performs in The Haka Party Incident playing at Te Pou Theatre, Henderson from June 1 -11, ahead of a six-centre national tour.



