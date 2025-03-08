Advertisement
My Secret Auckland: Actress Jodie Rimmer shares her favourite spots in the city

Jodie Rimmer stars in the katebilling.com Encore Season of the one-woman comedy 'Nicola Cheeseman is Back' at Q Theatre, Auckland from March 11-16. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress Jodie Rimmer takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Narrow Neck, Devonport.. my Dad is the unofficial mayor of Devonport and I’ve been going to this beach for 50 fabulous years.

Favourite brunch spot?

My kids would want pancakes at the Breakfast Club but for me it’s the spinach & feta rolls at DIVINE FOODS... grab and sit on the grass...

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Blue Breeze Inn or Ponsonby Food Hall... gotta be budget savvy.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

When I’m not acting I have a part-time job in Tourism... our tourists are always blown away when we take them up Maungauika North Head... the view is spectacular, I kōrero about the islands and the Hauraki Gulf and I beam with pride.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Start at Bar Martin, finish at Goblin.

Favourite place to get coffee?

The Waterview Container and Pen.

Favourite trail for a hike?

South Piha, up and beyond.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Eden Park, I love sport AND music there!

Favourite place to find a bargain?

The 2 op shops in that funny li’l mall in Pt Chev.

Jodie Rimmer stars in the katebilling.com Encore Season of the one-woman comedy “Nicola Cheeseman in Back” Q Theatre - Auckland (March 11-16th).



