Jodie Rimmer stars in the katebilling.com Encore Season of the one-woman comedy 'Nicola Cheeseman is Back' at Q Theatre, Auckland from March 11-16. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress Jodie Rimmer takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Narrow Neck, Devonport.. my Dad is the unofficial mayor of Devonport and I’ve been going to this beach for 50 fabulous years.

Favourite brunch spot?