Delia Hannah will be providing vocals for Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s A Night Of Sondheim, at The Civic on the 22nd of June. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress and singer Delia Hannah takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

I absolutely love beaches, any way I find them. I spent my childhood summers at Waimarama Beach in Hawke’s Bay, with the many moods of the distinctive Bare Island, out there in the bay to gaze at as I propped myself up in the sun. A beach so expansive and perfect for exercising the local racehorses. We weren’t supposed to gallop them but how do you hold back on a racehorse?

Nowadays my favourite beach is Tāwharanui Beach in the Regional Park. I am writing this from our quiet little retro beach house at Baddeley’s Beach on the Tāwharanui Peninsula, looking out at a stunning view of Kawau Bay. Baddeley’s is just next to Campbell’s Beach and both are secluded and not generally known about, which suits everyone here just fine.

Favourite brunch spot?

Parkside Cafe, right beside Rocket Park in Mount Albert. Classic Kiwi and Vietnamese comfort food. It’s our local and a great place to take our mothers. I’ve tried everything on the menu and it’s all really good. The corn fritters are amazing, as good as mine! I usually default to the warm clean flavours of pho though, because I don’t make pho at home.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I think it might be White + Wongs on the rooftop at Newmarket Westfield. I have been a big fan of fusion cuisine since I waitressed between acting jobs, at Peter Gordon’s first restaurant in Vivian St, Wellington, back in the 80s. White + Wongs satisfies my craving for fragrant, spicy deliciousness with extra surprises. I’m always in the mood for those!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I take my visitors to the Auckland Art Gallery. It’s a good excuse to see the exhibitions that are on, although now that we have a beach house, I think from now on, I may show them all the numerous places to visit around Matakana and Warkworth. The Sculptureum is pretty amazing, it has several galleries and a garden crammed full of contemporary sculptures from all around the world, all set among the vineyards. You can have lunch there and after you can stop at Charlies Gelato Garden for dessert.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

These days, I rarely stay out late enough to go to a late-night spot. If I go somewhere after a show, it is opening night drinks at the theatre bar or my girlfriend’s high-rise pad in the city for a glass of wine and a chat on the balcony with amazing city views.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I like to meet yoga friends at Dizengoff in Ponsonby. We always go upstairs. I’m looking forward to going back there because I’ve been away on a concert tour around New Zealand (50 Golden Years Of Musicals) and so I have much catching up to do.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

When we lived in Herne Bay it was Herne Bay Fish & Chips. I tried to go there even after we moved to Mount Albert, but after battling peak-hour traffic to get it home I had to admit I had moved too far away. Now we get our Friday night feast from Sandringham Fish & Chip Shop. They have their own specialties, like marinated fish salad, fish burgers and a generous scoop of chips.

Favourite trail for a hike?

My favourite trail is, so far, the nīkau forest on Waiheke Island. It’s a little rugged but a steady descent down to a lovely little beach where the dotterels nest. Beautiful!

Favourite venue for a gig?

That would be The Kumeū Arts Centre. Kumeū Live, hosted on Saturday nights by my ex-neighbours and solid friends, Guy and Michelle Wishart. They have been organizing Kumeū Live (find them on Facebook) for a few years now, since they moved out there. Guy is an accomplished and celebrated songwriter himself. The past couple of years have been very tough for them as they have been completely flooded out of their freshly renovated home three times. Nothing discourages them from putting on these fantastic nights of entertainment which feature singer/songwriters and bands from all around New Zealand plus the odd returning artist from overseas. Audiences can bring their own and take a look at the art exhibition in the gallery while they’re there. I am so lucky to have Guy and members of the band Recliner, play for me. Such amazing humans and talented musicians.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I like popping into the Ponsonby Hospice shop with my life drawing buddy, (the one who has the high-rise city pad), after Thursday morning life drawing at the Ponsonby Arts Centre. I quite often dash across the road to the designer recycle boutique, Encore. I have bought some very fine things from there as well.

Delia Hannah will be providing vocals for Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's A Night Of Sondheim, at The Civic on the 22nd of June. More details here.








