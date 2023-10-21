Isla Mayo performs in Silo Theatre’s Live Live Cinema: Night of the Living Dead on 2 – 12 November at The Hollywood Avondale. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Chinese Kiwi actor Isla Mayo takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

The classics, Piha or Muriwai. Even if it’s not for a swim, it’s also nice to go for a walk by the water because the view is just magical. There are also some great waterfall spots around those beaches e.g. Kitekite Falls by Piha. It’s a bit of a hike to get to the top but a must-see if you’re going out those ways.

Favourite brunch spot?

I’m loving No.117 Cafe on Trafalgar St at the moment. My favourite is their eggs bene with potato roasties!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Anywhere on Dominion Rd is my go-to but at the moment I have been particularly enjoying Petaling Malaysian restaurant. It’s located towards the city end of Dom Rd. It’s the perfect comfort food in this windy weather right now and the flavours never disappoint. Just to name a few favourites: seafood laksa, mee goreng & Hainanese chicken rice.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Any of our mountains in Auckland whether it’s Mt Eden, Mt Roskill, or Māngere, just to name a few. Especially on a clear day, it’s a great little hike and a great viewpoint to see all of Auckland from up high up. Perfect for pictures to add to the travel book.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Dom Rd coming through once again, Spicy House or GoGo Music Cafe! If you know, YOU KNOW. These two places being one of the only other food places open ’til late aside from Maccas makes me look forward to the end of the night more than the night itself. GoGo Music Cafe also has a nice & funky interior. It’s not actually a cafe, It’s a delicious Chinese BBQ restaurant.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I’m not much of a coffee drinker but I do love a hot chocolate. Ever since I was a kid I’ve loved Luscious Cafe’s hot choccies in Onehunga. Go and try it, you’ll know what I mean.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

There’s a dairy next to Eastern Beach that does the best fried fish. Fish and chips on the beach is my favourite and having this place just across the road from the beach makes me feel like I’m winning every time.

Favourite trail for a hike?

There’s a trail I like to go to that starts at Aldersgate in Hillsborough and goes through to Waikowhai Bay. It goes through the bush, passes through the beach, through a park and back into the bush again. And also, has a beautiful view of the Manukau Harbour.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Sweatshop! Friday nights with the live band is always a good time. The band plays the best throwback songs and the place in general is always a good vibe. There’s also a spacious outside area with cool lights which is a nice place to chat and chill.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

You can find just about anything at Kmart for cheap as. Sometimes I feel like Kmart is a little underrated but has so many useful things and is always super-affordable.

